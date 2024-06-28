Exclusive opportunity: stand out at LandForces2024

Image: henjon/stock.adobe.com

Are you looking to expand your reach and connect with key decision-makers in the defence manufacturing sector? Manufacturers’ Monthly invites you to feature your business in our upcoming September LandForces 2024 promotional feature.

The biennial LandForces International Land Defence Exposition is the top gateway to the land defence markets of Australia and the surrounding region, providing a platform for engagement with major prime contractors from the United States and Europe.

Supported by the Australian Army and featuring significant participation from Asian, European, and US industries, LandForces connects Australian, regional, and international industries at every level.

Why Advertise with Us?

Targeted Audience : Reach thousands of potential clients in plastic and metal manufacturing.

: Reach thousands of potential clients in plastic and metal manufacturing. Enhanced Visibility : Stand out in a crowded market with magazine and digital platform coverage.

: Stand out in a crowded market with magazine and digital platform coverage. Bespoke Articles : Highlight your business with tailored content.

: Highlight your business with tailored content. Credibility and Trust: Leverage our established reputation to build credibility.

Who Should Advertise?

Defence Contractors and Manufacturers : Including BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin.

: Including BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin. Technology Companies : Specialising in cybersecurity, drones, communication systems, and surveillance technologies.

: Specialising in cybersecurity, drones, communication systems, and surveillance technologies. Military and Government Agencies : National and international military organisations, ministries of defence, and research institutions.

: National and international military organisations, ministries of defence, and research institutions. Suppliers and Service Providers : Offering logistics, maintenance, military training, and support services.

: Offering logistics, maintenance, military training, and support services. Academic and Research Institutions: Contributing to defence technology and strategy advancements.

Showcase your business to key players in the defence manufacturing industry and maximise your brand’s presence at LandForces 2024. Expressions of interest close 31 July 2024.