Excellence in growth – Sunset Sleepers

In 2021, Damian and Miguel Donnenfeld took charge and embarked on a journey dedicated to enhancing safety, quality, capacity, and environmental impact at Sunset Sleepers.

Sunset Sleepers is a leading manufacturer of high-quality concrete sleepers from Melbourne, who are also the first concrete sleeper manufacturer in Australia to be verified under the Global GreenTagCertTM McV™ Manufacturer Claim Verification program with ‘Eco-preferred Products’.

Global GreenTag are a simple, single statement verification marks that are awarded by a third party trust that demonstrate a product’s environmental and health claims.

From the early days of manual labour and heavy lifting, Damian and Miguel have revolutionised the company’s operations. Though the journey is ongoing, the remarkable results speak for themselves.

Each step forward has been driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence as Miguel explained.

“It’s been a roller coaster, to be honest it was really hard, particularly in the first year. We have a company that we bought in the middle of covid and that brought a lot of problems,” he said.

“We were working in the factory ourselves at the beginning, doing the work as we were left without people for a few weeks, until we started getting new staff in.

“We started creating a strong culture in the company, it was important to get people with the right kind of values into Sunset Sleepers to ensure we could be successful,” he said.

For the pair, a major focus was improving safety at Sunset Sleepers. Visits from WorkSafe were seen as a positive for the team as they could work closely with the organisation.

“The first thing we began to look at was assists to help move the heavy sleepers, it was all about physics, using that to improve manual handling and safety,” he said.

“By doing that we improved our safety standards whilst also improving productivity and in turn our overall output.”

The company will continue to look for opportunity to grow from this point.

“We are very focussed on the Victorian market, with products like ours it tends to remain relatively local, so we build jobs locally to supply the local market.

“We will be aiming to open a second factory soon, this will allow us to better meet demand and continue our growth.

“We will consider whether we open a second one in Victoria or look towards expansion in other states,” he said.

While winning an Endeavour Award doesn’t necessarily make an impact on customers, it is validation for the pair that they’re on the right track – and that they should be proud of the work they’ve done.

“Our clients won’t change a lot after an award like this,” Miguel said.

“It demonstrates to us that our peers can see we are doing good work and we should continue on this path to even greater success.”