Australian biotechnology firm Vaxxas Pty Ltd has been awarded a phase one tender by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) to help develop next-generation influenza vaccines, as part of a global consortium with SK bioscience and IDT Biologika.

The tender, awarded on behalf of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), forms part of the EU 2024 EU4Health Work Programme, which has up to A$250 million available across three competitive sequential phases.

The initiative is designed to strengthen Europe’s preparedness against future seasonal and pandemic influenza threats.

Phase one funding of €12.9 million (approximately A$22 million) will support the consortium in advancing Vaxxas’ high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology in combination with SK bioscience’s seasonal influenza vaccine through a Phase I clinical study.

The programme will also include pre-clinical development of a “clinic ready” HD-MAP for pre-pandemic influenza.

In particular, the funding supports vaccines designed for easier administration via alternative delivery platforms such as Vaxxas’ needle-free patch and those capable of being rapidly scaled in emergencies.

“The successful tender reflects a shared ambition across the Consortium and the European Union to invest in alternative vaccine delivery technologies that simplify vaccination and enhance preparedness,” said Vaxxas CEO Mr David Peacock.

“This tender positions Vaxxas and its Consortium partners at the forefront of global vaccination innovation. We are proud to see our technology recognised by governments worldwide as a critical component of future public health preparedness.”

The European award builds on existing momentum for the Brisbane-based company. Backed by the US Government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Vaxxas is completing what it describes as the largest Phase I clinical study of its HD-MAP with a pre-pandemic influenza vaccine, involving more than 250 participants across multiple sites.

Previously published data has shown that an influenza vaccine delivered via the HD-MAP platform can remain stable at 40°C for up to 12 months, potentially removing the need for continuous refrigeration and simplifying storage and distribution.

The consortium submission was led by Germany-based IDT Biologika, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation specialising in vaccines, gene and immune therapeutics.

“With more than 100 years of experience in vaccine development and manufacturing, IDT Biologika has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of patients and partners worldwide,” said Dr Sally Choe, co-CEO of IDT Biologika.

“By working with SK bioscience and Vaxxas to advance needle-free patch technology for influenza vaccines, we are helping to develop new vaccination approaches designed to better protect people around the world against seasonal and pandemic influenza.”

SK bioscience will supply vaccine antigens for both seasonal (SKYCellflu) and pandemic influenza studies using its proprietary cell culture technology, continuing its longstanding collaboration with Vaxxas.

Jaeyong Ahn, president and CEO of SK bioscience, said, “This project demonstrates how our combined global network and technological capabilities translate into performance. We will continue to actively pursue opportunities for our proprietary vaccines in Europe and strengthen our competitiveness in the global market through innovative delivery platforms.”

If phase one is completed successfully, the consortium will be eligible to tender for later stages, including late-stage clinical trials, marketing authorisation and the establishment of sovereign EU manufacturing capability.

All clinical product for phase one will be manufactured using Vaxxas’ newly installed aseptic automated manufacturing lines at its biomedical facility in Brisbane.