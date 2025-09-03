Establishing Australia’s advanced weapons manufacturing capability

AM Leon Phillips, Chief to head the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Group, visiting Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations facility. Images: Lockheed Martin Australia

Lockheed Martin Australia’s missile program marks a step towards establishing a sovereign advanced weapons manufacturing capability underpinned by local partnerships, technology, and a skilled workforce. Decision Maker Column – James Heading, GM, Missiles & Fire Control, Lockheed Martin Australia.

In the evolving global geopolitical landscape, Australia stands at a pivotal juncture in its quest to establish a robust, self-reliant, and resilient advanced weapons manufacturing industry. This endeavour, central to Australia’s modern defence capabilities, is encapsulated in the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise, a key government priority announced in March 2021.

Ongoing global conflicts have collectively accelerated demands for existing and next-generation defence solutions. These developments have also underscored the vulnerabilities in existing supply chains and the overreliance on foreign-manufactured weapon systems. This reaffirms Australia’s commitment to improving inventory levels, while building a resilient supply chain and a skilled workforce.

The Australian Defence Strategic Review 2023 and the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Plan 2024 have underscored a shift towards enhancing Australia’s defence industry manufacturing capacity and capabilities. These documents emphasise that Australia’s defence industry longevity and future success are anchored in its collaborative culture, technological advancement, and integrated manufacturing strategies.

The Australian Government has committed between $16 billion and $21 billion over the next decade – under the 2024 National Defence Strategy’s Integrated Investment Program – to enhance Australia’s defence manufacturing capabilities. This investment underscores the government’s commitment to building Defence’s GWEO stockpiles, strengthening supply chains, and supporting the establishment of a domestic manufacturing base for guided weapons and munitions.

Announced in January 2024, Lockheed Martin Australia’s Guided Weapons Production Capability Risk Reduction Activity (RRA) contract marked the first tangible step in the pathway to building a credible Australian weapons manufacturing capability at a meaningful scale. This ‘crawl, walk, run’ approach begins with local assembly of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System All-Up Rounds and the associated Launch Pod Containers using imported components.

As production ramps up, more manufacturing steps will be done locally, transitioning from assembly to manufacturing a portion of the missile components in Australia. As of mid-2025, more than 80 per cent of the required specialist tooling and test equipment has arrived, and Australian engineers have completed critical assembly training in Australia and the United States. Australian companies such as Marand and AW Bell have been contracted to support production, with an additional 60 small- to medium-sized businesses also identified as being ready to be integrated into the broader Lockheed Martin global supply chain.

Australian weapons manufacturing complex

Lockheed Martin Australia aims to produce Australian-manufactured missiles from local components at the planned Australian Weapons Manufacturing Complex by the end of the decade.

The AWMC will be fitted out with the same level of technology and service delivery as found in many of Lockheed Martin’s U.S. advanced weapon factories, accelerating the development of advanced guided weapon manufacturing capabilities and strengthening Australia’s defence force.

The Australian Government has committed an initial $316 million for this facility, which will create around 70 skilled manufacturing jobs and have the capacity to produce up to 4,000 GMLRS rockets per year for the Australian Defence Force, and potential export markets. While the facility will initially produce GMLRS, future plans include manufacturing of next-generation, long-range precision strike capabilities like Extended Range GMLRS, Precision Strike Missiles, and Hypersonic systems.

Reach back to Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre in Grand Prairie, Texas will further reinforce the AWMC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and capacity for innovation. The AMT serves as a collaborative, flexible environment for accelerating innovation in manufacturing, solving current production issues, and testing future manufacturing technologies. The state-of-the-art facility leverages advanced technology and tools like industrial and collaborative robots (cobots), additive manufacturing, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, and digital metrology equipment to enhance product affordability and agility across Lockheed Martin operations.

In addition, Lockheed Martin’s 1LMX digital transformation strategy aims to weave a digital thread through the entire product lifecycle, from design and engineering through manufacturing into sustainment. This strategy enables faster, more informed decision-making, improves efficiency, and delivers better outcomes to customers.

Accelerated collaboration and continuous improvement

The establishment of an Australian guided weapons manufacturing industry, in the ‘crawl’ phase, will be initially reliant on support and assistance from the U.S. However, in the longer term, as Australia ‘walks’ and eventually ‘runs,’ success will be measured by the realisation of a sustainable domestic manufacturing capability and, ultimately, the potential for foreign military and commercial sales.

While Australia’s defence industry has made strides in innovation and capability development, there remains room for improvement in delivering high-quality projects regardless of any financial constraints or lack of local experience. Two core strategies to address these challenges are through accelerated collaboration and a shared focus on continuous improvement.

Accelerated collaboration: Initiating projects that deliver tangible results quickly can help build momentum and trust between all stakeholders, particularly Defence and Australian industry. By focusing on rapid prototyping, shorter development cycles, and the ability to pivot based on battlefield needs, such projects can foster a culture of shared risk-taking and innovation. One successful example of accelerated collaboration is the GWPC RRA. This initiative has allowed Australian industry to gain hands-on experience in assembling GMLRS components, gradually transitioning from mere assembly to local production of missile components. This approach not only builds local capability but also fosters a culture of shared risk-taking and continuous improvement.

Shared focus on continuous improvement: Establishing a common goal or principle of continuous improvement can guide stakeholders towards more robust, high-quality, timely outcomes. This approach encourages a ‘delivery now’ mentality, emphasising the integration of emerging technologies, automation, and digital tools. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, the defence industry can get going and enhance its problem-solving capabilities and decision-making processes.

Lockheed Martin’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in its Advanced Systems & Technologies (AST) facility in Melbourne. The AST partners with Australian universities to explore advanced disciplines such as hypersonics – contributing to Australia’s technological advancement and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

Practical steps towards industry-wide improvements

If the government’s vision of a sustainable GWEO Enterprise is to be realised, we have a collective responsibility to work together and accelerate industry-wide improvements in quality, capability and capacity. Some practical steps could include:

• The establishment of industry-wide benchmarking and best practice sharing platforms to help identify areas for improvement and promote the adoption of best practices across the industry.

• Encourage collaboration between defence primes, SMEs, and academia through joint R&D initiatives and technology demonstrators to foster innovation, knowledge transfer, and capability development.

• Develop targeted training programs to upskill the workforce in advanced manufacturing, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration. As the defence industry evolves, so too must the skills of its workforce. Investing in training and education can help ensure that Australia’s defence industry remains at the cutting edge of technological advancement.

• Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within defence organisations and their supply chains. This can be achieved through leadership commitment, incentivising innovation, and promoting a culture that values learning and adaptation.

• Engage with think tanks and other relevant groups to gain valuable insights into international best practices and facilitate discussions around the role of government, industry, and academia in driving continuous improvement and shared risk-taking. Such organisations often have extensive networks, expertise, and resources that can enrich Australia’s defence industry transformation journey.

• Adjustments to policy and contracting may be necessary to facilitate risk-taking and innovation. Traditional contracting methods, often rigid, tend to discourage risk-taking. Introducing more flexible contract structures, such as cost-sharing arrangements or milestone-based payments, can incentivise innovation and shared risk-taking within the Defence industry.

• Offer financial incentives, tax breaks, or grants to companies investing in advanced manufacturing technologies to incentivise Australian industry.

The future of advanced weapons manufacturing in Australia hinges on government support, industry collaboration, technological innovation, and supply chain evolution. Lockheed Martin’s commitment to these principles, alongside the Australian Government’s strategic investments, positions Australia to build a viable, self-reliant, and resilient advanced weapons manufacturing industry. This not only enhances Australia’s defence capabilities but also contributes to global weapons supply chains, making Australia a contributor rather than just a consumer.

Australia’s defence industry can learn from successful collaborative models within Defence and adjacent industries. By embracing a collaborative approach that fosters shared risk-taking, continuous improvement, and innovation, Australia’s defence industry can navigate the challenges of the 21st century and secure its place as a leader in advanced weapons manufacturing.