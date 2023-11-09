EOS signs Memorandum of Understanding with Cratos

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cratos as its representative in New Zealand for EOS’ suite of Remote Weapon Systems.

EOS has signed the two-year agreement with Cratos, a New Zealand based military technology distributor company specialising in uncrewed aerial systems, integrated counter-uncrewed aerial systems solutions and uncrewed ground systems.

EOS aims to broaden its Remote Weapon System export market and have chosen to partner with Cratos, due to their expertise within New Zealand for the supply of military-grade technology.

Vice president sales and business development for EOS Defence Systems, Mr Scott Hicks, said that “EOS, as a sovereign Australian defence company, is proud to partner with a sovereign New Zealand defence company to support and foster industry with our close allies”.

Mick Turner, CEO for Cratos, said “we are thrilled to announce this exciting and strategic partnership with EOS, an Australian success story, and a company that shares our vision and values to support militaries in the region. ”

“This partnership reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional services to our customers and builds on our already unique capabilities and our longstanding relationship with the New Zealand Defence Force.”

New Zealand is an important member of the Five Eyes community and a long-standing partner with Australia. The collaboration between EOS and Cratos will provide the opportunity for further interoperability between the New Zealand and Australian Defence Forces and provide the same access to this technology and in-country support.