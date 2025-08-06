EOS secures export order for Laser Defence System

The FRACTL Portable High Energy Laser system set up for testing alongside an Australian Defence Force vehicle. Images: Department of Defence

Australian defence manufacturer Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS) has secured its first export order for a 100-kilowatt high-power laser weapon system designed for counter-drone operations.

The €71.4 million (approximately A$125 million) contract was placed by a European NATO member state and will be fulfilled between 2025 and 2028 through EOS’s Singapore facility.

This advanced laser system addresses an urgent global need to defend against drone swarms economically and effectively. It builds on EOS’s expertise in kinetic drone defence technologies and includes sophisticated radar, threat detection, target acquisition, and beam-locking algorithms developed in close cooperation with customers during three years of field testing and firing trials.

EOS is an established global leader in counter-drone capabilities, with this order marking a significant milestone in the commercialisation of high-power laser weapons.

The company will deliver the laser system alongside spare parts, training, and documentation. This development reinforces Australia’s position at the forefront of sovereign defence technology manufacturing, producing cutting-edge systems for emerging strategic challenges worldwide.

The Board of Directors authorised the release of this announcement, underscoring EOS’s growing international reputation and contribution to Australia’s sovereign defence industrial base.