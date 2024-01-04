EOS secures contract to supply remote weapon systems to Western Europe

Image supplied: EOS

Electro Optic Systems Holdings announced that it has secured an additional contract to supply Remote Weapon Systems (RWS), valued at approximately $25m, to a Western European Government.

EOS announces today that its Defence Systems business has secured an additional contract to supply RWS units to a Western European Government, including spares, training and related services. This contract is in addition to an earlier contract announced on 13 June 2023.

This additional contract, valued at approximately EUR 15m (approximately A$25m), envisages supply during 2024 in accordance with agreed milestones and other customary terms.

The contract is subject to approval by the Australian government. In performing this contract, EOS will draw upon a support network and supply chain consisting of over one hundred suppliers located across Australia, and others internationally.

The EOS RWS product portfolio is designed to provide the highest firepower for lowest weight, delivering superior accuracy and reliability compared to competitor systems. Over 2,500 units have been sold and are currently in use with several military services in Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and South-East Asia.