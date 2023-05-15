EOS launches new “Slinger” counter-drone capability

Assistant minister for defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, launched Electro Optic Systems’ (EOS) Australian made counter-drone capability, named the “Slinger”, at its manufacturing facility in Canberra.

Executive vice president of EOS Defence Systems, an advanced military technology company, Matt Jones, said EOS was excited to launch the Slinger in response to growing international demand for advanced counter-drone technologies.

“This is a big day for Australia, the Slinger is a cutting-edge capability that demonstrates Australian innovation can lead the world in response to global security needs”, said Jones.

“We have applied the hard-won lessons from the battlefields, including Ukraine, to our Slinger system, ensuring it will give real edge to those looking to hit back against the growing threat of drones.”

The Slinger incorporates a radar, a 30mm cannon with specifically designed ammunition, and EOS’ proprietary stabilisation and pointing technology for counter-drone operations.

It can track and discriminately engage moving drones at a range of more than 800 metres, with unique ammunition making it suitable for use in built-up environments.

The Slinger has been designed and developed in Australia specifically for export markets, with a focus on addressing contemporary and emerging threats based on lessons learned in recent conflicts, such as Ukraine.

About EOS

EOS is Australia’s largest sovereign defence industry exporter and provider of advanced military technology to the Australian Defence Force, employing approximately 300 staff across Australia, with more than 100 Australian companies in its supply chain.

EOS announced in April that it has secured two separate conditional contracts worth up to US$80m (approximately ~A$120m) and US$41m (approximately A$61m) respectively to supply its industry-leading weapon systems to Ukraine.

Under the first contract, EOS will provide up to one hundred Remote Weapon Systems (RWS), while the second contract entails up to fifty RWS units.

To fulfill these orders, EOS will leverage its extensive support network and supply chain, which comprises over one hundred suppliers from Australia and other international locations.