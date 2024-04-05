EOS announces leadership changes to increase international capabilities

Image: fedorovekb/stock.adobe.com

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has announced leadership changes within the company to increase capabilities across international markets.

The changes include three new appointments across EOS’s international and domestic leadership.

Christian Tobergte has been appointed to lead the EOS Defence Systems International activity and will be based in Europe.

EOS announced Christian’s extensive experience driving business growth and his appointment to lead and grow EOS Defence Systems activity outside Australia.

Bringing over 13 years of senior leadership roles at Rheinmetall, including in Dusseldorf, Zurich, and Abu Dhabi, he specialises in business development across Europe, the Middle East, and other markets.

Tobergte’s focus lies in spearheading the international expansion of Remote Weapons Systems (RWS) products, including the new R150 and R800 RWS, alongside the innovative Slinger counter-drone system.

He focus areas will be to enhance the company’s global sales and marketing maturity, particularly targeting the counter-drone market.

Ian Cook has been appointed to drive growth for EOS Defence Systems in Australia, EOS announced he will leverage his 20 plus years of senior leadership experience in defence firms like Thales and General Dynamics.

With a focus on EOS’s global engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing operations, Cook will focus on developing the maturity of these critical functions, supporting the company’s expanding sales and production of new products. Joining EOS in November 2023, Cook is situated in Canberra, Australia.

Clive Cuthell, currently serving as chief financial officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer, expanding his responsibilities.

In this dual role, Cuthell will be responsible for ensuring execution of key group initiatives to support growth.

EOS believe the changes announced with the company mark a significant milestone for EOS as it pursues its strategic goal of expanding its presence in international markets.