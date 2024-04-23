Enrolments open for Queensland’s Free TAFE program

Image: Seventyfour/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland State Government is encouraging individuals to apply for the Free TAFE program as enrolments open for the second semester of 2024.

With enrolments open in over 70 courses, the State Government announced Queensland has hit 14,000 enrolments in Free TAFE.

Minister for employment and small business and minister for training and skills development Lance McCallum said, “Queenslanders absolutely love our Free TAFE and Free Apprenticeships with over 14,000 of them taking up the opportunity state-wide this year.”

Individuals looking to save money on upskilling, reskilling, or kick starting their careers as a Queensland “SuperGrid Superhero” are being encouraged to apply.

The announcement stated the top five Free TAFE courses for apprentices under 25 are:

• Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician

• Certificate III in Carpentry

• Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology

• Certificate III in Hairdressing

• Certificate III in Plumbing

The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan is set to deliver 64,000 jobs in clean energy infrastructure including new skilled direct jobs to build the SuperGrid.

The State Government announced this initiative is saving students and employers money while they build the industry’s capacity.

Free Apprenticeships for Queensland’s Big Build are also available for individuals under 25 years of age who want to earn while they learn by combining work with study in over 130 qualifications including construction, plumbing, carpentry, wall and floor tiling, and mechanical.