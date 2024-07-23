Eniquest diesel generators reaches distribution deal with Power Equipment

Image: Power Equipment

Power Equipment, a leading distributor of power solutions in the industrial and marine sectors, has announced an exclusive distributor agreement with Australian generator manufacturer Eniquest.

The Eniquest generator range, which currently includes the Husky, Ranger and Stockman models, will be available through Power Equipment and its dealer network throughout Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific regions.

The strategic partnership bolsters the rise of Power Equipment and Eniquest, confirming their positions as some of the premier providers of high-quality power solutions.

The two companies already enjoy a solid relationship, with Power Equipment supplying Yanmar and John Deere diesel engines to Eniquest.

Eniquest recently also secured an important Australian Defence Force contract to supply generators using Yanmar engines from Power Equipment.

The addition of Husky, Ranger, and Stockman generators to Power Equipment’s portfolio enhances their ability to meet diverse customer needs across various industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, and emergency services.

Power Equipment CEO, Luke Foster, said the distribution agreement was an important milestone for both companies,

“Eniquest’s generators are renowned for their reliability, durability, and superior engineering,” said Foster.

“They are a premium machine manufactured in Australia – we couldn’t ask for a better addition to our portfolio of products.

“Having worked together with Eniquest for many years providing Yanmar and John Deere diesel engines for their generators, it was a natural fit to partner with them as distributors.”

Managing director and development engineer for Eniquest, Don Pulver, said his company was an Australian manufacturer whose focus was on building a premium product.

“We’re not just about quality – we’re here for the long term and this partnership with Power Equipment allows us to focus on what we do best – designing and building better generators,” said Pulver.

The lightweight and compact Eniquest generator range show benefits across multiple areas, including fuel economy, robustness, build materials and controller design.

The Eniquest generator range also boasts a range of features, options, and unique design elements.

These were fundamental factors in their successful military generator contract win.

The Husky model – perfectly suited for agricultural applications – is available in 3kVA and 5kVA single-phase capacities, with optional 3-phase power output if required.

The larger Ranger and Stockman models currently cater for virtually any application and deliver from 3.7kVA up to a powerful 44kVA across 14 variants in single and three-phase outputs.

Eniquest recently doubled the size of their manufacturing facility in Queensland, assuring supply can match any demand.





