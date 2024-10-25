Enhancing compressor efficiency with ECOntrol+

Image: Atlas Copco Group

Ceccato’s ECOntrol+ system optimises compressor room performance, boosting efficiency while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

A new era of compressor management

As well as being a monitoring tool ECOntrol+ is the brain of a compressor room. Capable of connecting to 10 compressors, ECOntrol+ ensures seamless operation by reducing the pressure band and minimising unloaded running hours.

This synchronisation leads to energy savings, a critical factor considering that energy consumption accounts for 80 per cent of a compressor’s total cost of ownership.

Unmatched reliability and flexibility

One of the features of ECOntrol+ is its ability to guarantee a continuous air supply, even in the event of a breakdown.

By equalising equipment running hours, the system not only saves on maintenance costs, but also minimises downtime.

This flexibility is crucial for managing complex air demand profiles, ensuring that operations run smoothly and efficiently.

Insights at your fingertips

ECOntrol+ offers insights into equipment’s performance. Through the manufacturer’s ICONS platform, users can monitor all their equipment online, collecting data for local monitoring systems. This includes tracking sensors, utilities and plant equipment, providing a holistic view of the compressor room’s operations.

Environmental and economic benefits

There are a lot of environmental benefits using ECOntrol+. Compressors, when running unloaded, still consume 20 per cent of the energy they use at full load.

By reducing these unloaded running hours, ECOntrol+ lowers both energy costs and machine usage, directly impacting CO2 emissions.

Given that 99 per cent of a compressor’s CO2 emissions are related to energy consumption, this reduction is a substantial step towards sustainable.

Additional benefits

Energy savings: ECOntrol+ can achieve up to 7 per cent energy savings by optimising compressor operations.

Maintenance and downtime: By equalising the running hours of equipment, ECOntrol+ helps in reducing maintenance costs and downtime, ensuring a more reliable operation.

Flexibility: The system provides maximum flexibility to manage complex air demand profiles, adapting to varying operational needs.

Compressor room management

ECOntrol+ represents a leap forward in compressor room management, offering enhanced efficiency, reliability and insights.

By integrating this system, industries can achieve energy savings, reduce their environmental footprint, and ensure a more reliable and flexible operation.

As the industrial sector continues to prioritise sustainability and efficiency, solutions like ECOntrol+ will be at the forefront of this transformation.