Engineers Australia and Energy Networks Australia unite

Image: Engineers Australia

A new partnership between Engineers Australia and Energy Networks Australia will play a crucial role in equipping Australia with the engineering expertise required for a smooth transition to renewable energy.

The agreement will see the organisations work together across three key areas aimed at building the competency and recognition of engineers within the energy sector, while addressing shared challenges.

Engineers Australia and Energy Networks Australia will collaborate on issues that are critically important to both organisations. By combining efforts, they aim to address challenges, amplify their influence, and bolster advocacy efforts.

Engineers Australia chief executive officer Romilly Madew AO said, “Addressing the skills shortage within Australia’s energy sector is central to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

The organisations will work together on programs to support the skill development and ongoing professional growth of engineers in the sector.

Energy Networks Australia chief executive officer Dominique van den Berg said, “To meet net zero, we need the right workforce. From powering homes and industry to steering us through the energy transition, engineers are the bedrock of our energy system.

Additionally, the partnership will support the launch of new Chartered Area of Practice by Engineers Australia, which will recognise the specific skills of engineers in the energy industry

“The transition to clean energy not only represents a significant shift in how we generate and consume energy but also necessitates a substantial expansion and enhancement of the workforce capable of driving this change. Our partnership with Energy Networks Australia is an important step towards meeting our engineering skills need,” said Madew.

With the support of the Energy Networks Australia, Engineers Australia will build on the positive industry uptake of its Engineering Workforce Credential (EWC) program, a contemporary business-wide approach to credentialling engineers.

“The energy transition is now well under way, and we must make collaboration a priority. In partnering with Engineers Australia, we can help ensure that the right skills are available, where they will be needed and at the scale required,” said Berg.

Engineers Australia is the trusted voice of the engineering profession, representing the interests of professional engineers across all disciplines.

Energy Networks Australia is the national industry body representing Australia’s electricity transmission and distribution and gas distribution networks.