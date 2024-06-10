Engineering the energy transition

Image: Engineers Australia

The shift to renewable and clean energy sources requires innovative engineering solutions that ensure reliability, cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

On 22 August 2024, Engineers Australia will deliver the Climate Smart Engineering Conference (CSE24), with some of the profession’s best and brightest thought leaders and stakeholders to navigate one of the most critical challenges in tackling climate change – the clean energy transition.

Engineers Australia CEO, Romilly Madew AO, says this is an opportunity to hear from a wide range of experts in climate smart engineering, learn from successful technical solutions and strategies and connect with peers.

“CSE24 brings you the latest insights and engineering innovations – examining everything from the role of digital technology and AI to the challenges of decarbonising transport and upskilling in renewable energy.”

Navigating regulatory and policy frameworks for renewable energy projects and taking a system-of-systems approach to building our future energy infrastructure will also be key themes.

Now in its fourth year, CSE24 is dedicated to addressing climate change from the engineering perspective.

With engineers and industry poised to play a major role in Australia’s clean energy transition, this is an opportunity to network, connect and collaborate to build a better and more sustainable world.

To view the full program and register, visit engineersaustralia.org.au/cse



CSE24 speaker line-up includes:

Peter Price, Chief Engineer, Energy Queensland

Marghanita Johnson, CEO, Australian Aluminium Council

Dr Jordan Parham MIEAust, HILT CRC

Gillian Cagney, President – Australia & New Zealand (incl PNG & Mongolia), Worley

Allys Todd, Co-Founder, ValAi

Dr Jake Whitehead, Chief Scientist, Electric Vehicle Council

Climate Smart Engineering Conference

Thursday 22 August 2024 | Brisbane