Engineering company goes from war vet beginnings to winning Defence contracts

Image: ICN

Engineering company Baker and Provan has come a long way since 1946 when World War II veterans, Arthur Baker and Don Provan, bought an optical profile grinder and set up a partnership in Western Sydney.

It now operates a 6,500 sqm workshop facility on its original St Marys site and employs more than 80 people.

The company manufactures, repairs and overhauls custom-made small-to-heavy mechanical engineering equipment for Defence, rail, mining and infrastructure. Its primary goal is to establish itself as a sophisticated manufacturing partner with growing local and international capabilities.

Managing Director Mal Hiley said Arthur and Don enlisted in the army in 1942 and went to New Guinea. They decided that if they got out alive, they would start a company.

“They got out and started Baker and Provan … as a small tool making shop with a single piece of equipment.

“They had small business struggle in the early years, but obviously the business grew. It was a small shed, then a bigger shed and now quite a large shed.

“The nature of the business went from a tool-making shop to a machining shop to fabrication.”

It now has operations in Cooma, NSW to support Snowy Hydro and other local industry and in Henderson, WA, to provide Naval sustainment services.

In the late 1980s, the company was successful in a tender to manufacturer boat slewing arm davits for Royal Australian Navy’s Collins Class Frigates.

This was Baker and Provan first foray into the Defence sector, which now makes up about 30 % of its business.

Once they became involved with the Defence sector, there were relationships established in terms of the maintenance.

“When you win a [Defence] contract, whoever builds a piece of equipment, basically then has a 25-year maintenance contract, as the original equipment manufacturer.”

Baker and Provan now service equipment they built for a range of European companies and has contract to build equipment for the replacement for the Collins Class – the Hunter Class Frigates.

The company uses ICN to pursue opportunities, both via the Gateway portal and with the personal relationships with ICN’s on-the-ground supply chain experts.

“They continue to send us information outside the portal that might be of interest. It’s a bit more of a personalised approach,” Mal said.

Baker and Provan has strategically positioned itself as a Tier 2 contractor so when an opportunity came via ICN to work on torpedo doors for BAE, it won the work via its relationship with the UK-based Tier 1 contractor, Marine Systems Technology (MST).

More recently, Baker and Provan has established a joint venture with Spanish company, Industrias Ferri, which allows for Industrias Ferri products to be built in Australia at Baker and Provan’s Western Sydney facility.

According to Mal, ICN has been actively helping Baker and Provan explore new partnerships and has been supportive of the partnership with Spanish company Industrias Ferri.

Such a partnership helps major project owners meet Defence’s to meet Australian Industry Capability Program.

“There’s a high level of commitment to Australian industry content, and that is probably becoming more of a focus as well with the pressing uncertainty around the world, and with the long supply lines for things.

“The Ferri partnership is enabling us to manufacture Ferri components in Australia, rather than having it supplied from Spain,” Mal said.

“That’s a good development. The design and the origin of the equipment that tourist was designed was Spain, but the capability to Build it and replace it is now in Australia.”

Meanwhile, BAE has selected Baker and Provan for its Partnering for Success program, aimed at growing Australia’s sovereign capability. BAE only chooses 10 companies a year to take part.

“It’s a significant recognition to be in that group of 10, selected out of a supply chain of about 1600,” Mal said.

“We’re at the very beginning of that.”

Don left Baker and Provan in 1976, with members of the Baker family acquiring his interest. It remains a family-owned business.

For more information, go to the Baker and Provan website.