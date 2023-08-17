Engineering climate solutions: CSE23

Early bird registration closes soon for Engineers Australia’s Climate Smart Engineering Conference 2023 (CSE23).

CSE23 is to be held at the world-class sustainable Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 29-30 November.

This is a flagship conference for knowledge-sharing, networking and engaging debate on engineering-led climate solutions – reflecting the critical role the profession will play in driving the economy-wide transition to net zero.

Now in its third year, the program for CSE23 includes some of the profession’s brightest and boldest minds – as well as key leaders across government and industry – offering diverse perspectives on climate mitigation and resilience, the clean energy transition and circular economy opportunities.

“Whether it will be adapting to the impacts of climate change, designing, developing and deploying safe, affordable and innovative technologies to support decarbonisation, or moving to a more circular economy, engineers are essential in addressing climate change”, said Engineers Australia’s chief executive Romilly Madew AO.

Conference themes for 2023

The key themes that underpin the 2023 conference program include adaptation and mitigation, resilience, social impact, business management, regeneration and systems thinking, the energy transition, circular economy, technology and innovation.

“This is a conference for everyone, engineering and industry leaders, and our leaders of the future will be able to share in the latest thinking while also building those all-important networks that help drive innovation in our sector.” Ms Madew said.

The two-day program includes a variety of speakers and topics that will challenge, confront and inspire attendees. A full technical program chaired by Engineers Australia Chief Engineer, Jane MacMaster, will support the plenary sessions.

“Engineers Australia is proud of the expertise and diversity of speakers selected for the CSE23 event program, which was developed in consultation with our members and the CSE23 Plenary Program Advisory Council,” Ms MacMaster said.

“Addressing an issue as significant and wide-reaching as climate change will require engineers to work collaboratively with stakeholders right across the economy. The foundations we build now will shape the future of our country and support effective pathways to net zero.”

Join Engineers Australia for the must-attend sustainability conference 2023. Connect with like-minded professionals and explore the latest solutions to pave the way for net zero emissions in Australia.

Early bird registration closes on Monday 4 September.

For program information and to register for CSE23, visit www.engineersaustralia.org.au/cse.