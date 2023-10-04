Engineering climate solutions: CSE23

Engineers Australia’s flagship conference, Climate Smart Engineering (CSE23) is arriving at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 29-30 November.

Connecting engineering minds, ideas and opportunities, CSE23 will showcase the latest solutions to pave the way for net zero emissions in Australia. With an inspiring plenary program, over 150 expert-led technical sessions, exclusive networking opportunities and a vibrant exhibition, you won’t want to miss out on being a part of these important conversations.

Be bold, act now

CSE23’s plenary program will challenge attendees to be bold and strive for change. The expert line-up of speakers will explore the essential steps industry must take together to scale Australia to net zero. Plenary speakers include:

· Dr Alan Finkel AC, Former Chief Scientist of Australia

· Eytan Lenko, CEO, Boundless Earth

· Lisa McLean, CEO, Circular Australia

· Zoe Whitton, Managing Director and Head of Impact, Pollination

· Paul Williams, Managing Director of Mining and Energy, WSP

Technical program: be challenged and inspired

The key themes that underpin the 2023 conference program include adaptation and mitigation, resilience, social impact, business management, regeneration and systems thinking, the energy transition, circular economy, technology and innovation.

Offering a diverse range of speakers from academia, government and industry, this year’s full technical program chaired by Engineers Australia Chief Engineer, Jane MacMaster will facilitate a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“Engineers Australia is proud of the expertise and diversity of speakers selected for the CSE23 event program, which was developed in consultation with our members and the CSE23 Plenary Program Advisory Council”, said Ms MacMaster.

“Addressing an issue as significant and wide-reaching as climate change will require engineers to work collaboratively with stakeholders right across the economy. The foundations we build now will shape the future of our country and support effective pathways to net zero.”

Register now to join Engineers Australia and connect with like-minded professionals at the must-attend sustainability conference of 2023.