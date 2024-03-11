Engineering and manufacturing firm Premcar appoints new chief operating officer

Image: vadimalekcandr/stock.adobe/com

Australian new-vehicle engineering and manufacturing company Premcar announced the appointment of experienced automotive industry executive Craig Clarke as its chief operating officer.

Clarke has been assigned to lead and manage Premcar’s total engineering and manufacturing operations across the company’s two-vehicle development and assembly sites in Epping, just outside Melbourne.

Premcar Pty Ltd is an Australian vehicle engineering business that specialises in the automotive, defence and aerospace industries.

Clarke is the first chief operating officer to be appointed by Premcar. This new leadership and management position results from the company’s continued growth.

Underpinning this are increases in new-vehicle engineering projects and growing secondary manufacturing operations for global carmakers, as well as overseas expansion.

Bernie Quinn, engineering director and co-owner at Premcar said, “Various carmakers have tasked the Premcar team with delivering more long-term engineering and manufacturing projects so appointing Craig Clarke, a highly experienced auto industry leader and manager, is a logical step to ensure they get the success they expect from our team.”

Clarke was previously a senior executive at Nissan Motor Company’s Asia-Pacific operations. Prior to this he held management positions at Cox Automotive / Manheim and Goodyear-Dunlop.

Premcar recently opened an additional new-vehicle assembly plant in Melbourne.

This new secondary manufacturing centre has been established to meet growing local customer demand for the Premcar-enhanced Nissan Navara Warrior pick-up models and Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV. Premcar has engineered and developed both of these acclaimed Nissan 4×4 models specifically for Australia’s unique driving conditions.

For more than 25 years, global car-makers have made Premcar their go-to partner for the complete design, engineering and manufacture of niche-model new cars, full-scale new-vehicle development programs, and electric vehicle (EV) conversions and manufacturing.

The company has delivered technical advancements and sales success for major car brands from Europe, the USA, Japan, China and Australia.