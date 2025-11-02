Andrew Sawyer explains how Walterscheid’s premium agricultural driveline solutions – backed by Motion’s nationwide service network – keep balers, headers and other farm machinery turning when it matters most.

Walterscheid’s 100-year legacy of innovation in agricultural drivelines has made its W-diamond logo a familiar sight on farms worldwide. The German-designed PTO shafts, clutches and tractor-attachment components are now even easier to source and service in Australia thanks to Motion’s 2009 acquisition of Walterscheid Australia, which plugged the brand into Motion’s branch network, workshops, and service centers, nationwide.

Custom solutions, without compromise

Through Motion, Walterscheid holds an Australian distribution license that allows its team to design, assemble and re-work drivelines locally. That capability shines when farmers, OEMs or dealers need a one-off solution – whether it is matching an imported machine to a tractor with a different spline, or engineering a driveshaft for an industrial plant running below 1,000 RPM.

“Customisation or fabricating anything for any unique application – we have the ability to do that,” says Andrew Sawyer, Business Manager at Walterscheid.

Motion was recently tasked with re-yoking a batch of PTO shafts for a third-party importer so operators could connect new European balers to a mixed tractor fleet, as Andrew explains, “We swap the front yokes, set the correct torque on our test rig, print the results and send the shafts back ready to work. Nobody else in Australia offers that same mix of licensed manufacturing, parts availability and accredited testing.”

Safety by design

It’s no secret that agriculture consistently ranks among Australia’s most dangerous industries.

“The numbers are absolutely staggering,” Andrew says. “That’s why we always prioritise safety and stress that drivelines must be correctly installed, guarded and maintained”.

Walterscheid’s latest guard redesign replaces older smooth telescoping tubes with an interlocking three-rib profile manufactured in-house. The new cover locks the inner and outer tubes together to prevent rotation, costs less to produce and, crucially, incorporates easy service access so operators can grease cross-bearings and telescopes without removing the shield …

To continue reading this article, click here.