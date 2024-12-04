Energy giant announces $200 million green hydrogen investment

Image: Zainab / stock.adobe.com

Japanese oil company, ENEOS, is set to increase its production of green hydrogen using its own technology in Queensland.

From 2026, ENEOS will produce up to 680 kilograms of green hydrogen per day at Bulwer Island by building and running a $200 million demonstration plant.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates, who is leading the current trade mission to Japan and the Republic of Korea, said the announcement highlighted Queensland’s continued status as an energy superpower.

“ENEOS continues to invest in Queensland because we’re a trusted partner,” said Bates.

“ENEOS’s increase in local green hydrogen production will create over 100 new specialist jobs for Queensland in a key growth industry.”

The green hydrogen will be in the form of methylcyclohexane (MCH), a hydrogen carrier in liquid form that can be transported at room temperature and normal pressure, making it easy to store and transport. A portion will be shipped to Japan.

The MCH production plant will be constructed on approximately 6,000 square metres of land on the former BP refinery site close to the Port of Brisbane.

Construction will begin on the plant next year and MCH production is expected by the middle of the following year.

The project will run for two years and is expected to create over 100 new jobs in Brisbane between the start of construction and the end of the demonstration period.

ENEOS is working on this project in partnership with Japanese companies such as Chiyoda Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TOPPAN and AGC as well as Brisbane companies such as GPA and GRPS.

This project is a demonstration project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and supported by the Green Innovation (GI) Fund established by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The GI Fund is an approximately $28 Billion fund aimed at helping Japan achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.





