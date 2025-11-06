Three Victorians have been selected among six Australians for Mission Team #29 of the prestigious Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship, with winners announced at Indo Pacific 2025 in Sydney.

Cooper Brooke of Kardinia International College (Geelong), Finlay Hunt of The Hamilton & Alexandra College (Hamilton), and Pat Hagan, a STEM educator from Iona College Geelong, were presented with their official space jackets at the ceremony – a symbolic milestone marking their upcoming participation in Space Camp USA in July 2026.

The Victorian recipients met with the Victorian Minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing, the Hon. Colin Brooks MP, during the event. Minister Brooks congratulated the scholars on their achievement and highlighted the importance of practical STEM pathways in preparing young Australians for future careers.

Presented by AMDA Foundation Limited, organiser of Indo Pacific 2025, the scholarship recognises secondary students and educators demonstrating exceptional curiosity and talent in STEM studies and space exploration.

Justin Giddings, CEO of AMDA Foundation, said the presentation marked a pivotal moment for the nation’s next generation of innovators.

“The space jacket is more than a uniform – it represents ambition, curiosity and the courage to explore. These young Australians will return with new skills, strengthened confidence and global networks that will inspire others in their schools and communities,” he said.

The Endeavour Scholarship, established in partnership with Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, provides recipients with a life-changing week at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Mission Team #29 will participate in immersive astronaut training, simulated space missions, and international teamwork activities.

Tom Kallman, founder and executive director of the Endeavour Scholarship, said the partnership with AMDA Foundation had been vital in supporting young Australians.

“As industry rallies behind these future leaders, we’re proud to match every donation from now until the start of the show, ensuring that investment in kids today becomes the skilled workforce of tomorrow,” Kallman said.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with an additional student place awarded due to the outstanding calibre of applicants.

The 2026 Endeavour Scholarship Australian Mission Team #29 recipients are: Anna Alfred (NSW) – Blacktown Girls High School; Cooper Brooke (VIC) – Kardinia International College, Geelong; Elisha Dabbagh (NSW) – Good Samaritan Catholic College Hinchinbrook; Emily Lamberth (NSW) – Clarence Valley Anglican School, Clarenza; Finlay Hunt (VIC) – The Hamilton & Alexandra College, Hamilton; and Pat Hagan (VIC) – Iona College Geelong (STEM educator).

Each recipient receives an all-expenses-paid scholarship including return airfares, Space Camp enrolment, accommodation and meals.

The Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship continues to inspire young Australians to pursue careers in STEM and space exploration, passing the torch for future generations to contribute meaningfully to science and innovation both on Earth and beyond.