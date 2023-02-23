Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year — RoboHelix

RoboHelix fills a gap in the international market. The flight manufacturing industry has not developed from its basic principles in the past 100 years, according to Hayel Smair.

RoboHelix is the world’s first and only robotic flight-forming machine.

“RoboHelix is an 8-axis CNC servo- driven robot which produces accurate, cost effective and superior flights without the requirement of an operator during forming,” he explained.

“This patented technology as well as unique mathematical algorithms used in its cloud base software has allowed RoboHelix to hold monopoly on the entire flight forming technology globally.”

The Australian company has established a reputation around the world. The ability to produce flights with complex geometry has also led RoboHelix to expand its end user market.

“As an example, we were approached by a potential customer from the Czech Republic, who have invented a new method to extract filtered water out of sludge,” he said.

“Their invention requires a flight with complex geometry that couldn’t be successfully made using traditional flight forming methods. We work with them and successfully conducted R&D and solved this issue, in turn we were able to secure a sales contract.

“But more importantly this has also allowed RoboHelix systems to become a technology enabler for these types of flights, and hence we will be able to generate more sales in the future by offering this advancement to other potential buyers that are in need of these particular flights.”

Due to the world-wide supply chain and global geopolitical issues, RoboHelix has seized on the trend by end users to manufacture components in-house for the use in their products.

“These customers are after a high quality, safe and easy to use machines that are able to produce these superior quality flights on demand at a cheaper cost than those previously bought from their flight suppliers.”