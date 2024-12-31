Endeavour Awards spotlight manufacturing’s best

MEQ took home the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Technology Application’ award. Images: Andy Dorman, Dorman Creative

The 2024 Endeavour Awards highlighted innovation in Australian manufacturing, celebrating companies driving the future with technology, sustainability, and leadership across diverse sectors.

The 21st annual Endeavour Awards, held on November 7, 2024, in Melbourne, celebrated excellence in the manufacturing industry.

Hosted by Prime Creative Media, the event recognised outstanding achievements in leadership, sustainability, innovation, and growth, highlighting the industry’s top performers.

The awards showcased manufacturers who set benchmarks for success, emphasising their contributions to driving the industry forward through cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and operational excellence.

The gala also featured insightful discussions and keynote addresses.

It focused on the future of manufacturing in Australia, covering topics such as digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and sustainable practices.

It underscored the vital role of the sector in the nation’s economy, with manufacturers demonstrating their ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving global market.

“The Endeavour Awards were created to highlight and celebrate excellence within the Australian manufacturing industry,” said show director, Lauren Chartres.

“As the longest-running and most prestigious awards in Australian manufacturing, the Endeavour Awards continue to recognise outstanding contributors to our domestic manufacturing sector.”

Powering progress

The sponsors for the Endeavour Awards showcased a rich tapestry of industries, each contributing to the event’s success.

Weld Australia, a not-for-profit organisation committed to supporting the Australian welding industry, proudly sponsored the Technology Application Award.

“As advocates for excellence and innovation within the manufacturing sector, Weld Australia is proud to sponsor the ‘Technology Application’ Award at the 2024 Manufacturers’ Monthly Endeavour Awards,” said CEO of Weld Australia, Geoff Crittenden.

“Our commitment to enhancing industry standards and promoting safety aligns perfectly with the goals of these awards.”

Bestech Australia, renowned for supplying sensors, instrumentation, and teaching equipment for sectors such as manufacturing, military, mining, and research laboratories, sponsored the Manufacturer of the Year award.

SEW-EURODRIVE, a specialist in mechanical power transmission, sponsored the ‘Most Innovative Manufacturing Company’ Award, while BDO Australia, known for its sector expertise, backed the ‘Project of the Year’ category.

“As a long-time sponsor of the Endeavour Awards, SEW-EURODRIVE sees the value in inspiring and recognising those in the industry who have made advances in their field,” said marketing coordinator, SEW- EURODRIVE, Katrina Dalgleish.

“As a market leader in drive technology used across the manufacturing sector, big or small, SEW-EURODRIVE sees our involvement in the awards as paramount in building and maintaining important relationships that foster growth and ingenuity throughout the sector.

“The Endeavour Awards offer many different award categories – particularly the one that we sponsor for the most innovative manufacturing company – bringing to light the nominees who have proven their resourcefulness and innovative advancement have an impact. If these advancements continue to be celebrated and appreciated, progress will persist for the sector.”

BlueRock, a purpose-driven advisory firm, sponsored the ‘Outstanding Start-Up’ award, demonstrating its commitment to supporting emerging talent in manufacturing.

Winners

The Endeavour Awards provided a platform for industry veterans and emerging talents alike to showcase their achievements. Nominations opened across several categories, allowing individuals to celebrate the exceptional work that inspires the industry.

The evening culminated in the announcement of the prestigious ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award, which was won by data solutions developer MEQ. Not only did MEQ take home this award, but the company also won the ‘Technology Application’ award for its MEQ Live solution that provides real-time data solutions for feedlots and producers.

“We were a startup that was the genesis of a couple of PhD programs,” said Jordan Yeomans, chief technical officer MEQ.

“And since then, we’ve built our team from one person to 35 people now.”

The ‘Leader of the Year’ award went to Geoff Crittenden, for the pioneering work he has undertaken in his role as CEO of Weld Australia.

“When I was 19, I joined the Royal Military Academy,” said Crittenden.

“Over the last 50 years, I’ve learned one crucial lesson: it’s not about you; it’s about the people who work with you.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my team at Weld Australia. They are absolutely fantastic, and without them, leadership means nothing.”

Shifting to the constantly evolving reality of the industry, Advanced manufacturer, AMIGA Engineering won the 2024 award for the ‘Most Innovative Manufacturing Company.’

“It’s been amazing to be recognised for innovation over the past few years,” said managing director at AMIGA Engineering, Michael Bourchier.

“This achievement is truly a result of the incredible efforts of our team, who consistently bring creativity and innovative thinking to our business.

“They continue to come up with remarkable ideas that drive us forward.”

Keeping with the theme of innovation, start-ups that are powering the future direction of Australian manufacturing were also recognised, as germicidal light manufacturer, Lindo Tube took home the prize for ‘Outstanding Start-up.’

Lido Tube has developed an endotracheal tube with antimicrobial blue light to reduce ventilator-associated pneumonia in ICUs.

“We are excited to partner with Mayo Clinic to produce a proof of concept here in Australia,” said founder and director at Lindo, Robert Gangi.

“If my wife was here not looking after my wonderful children, I couldn’t thank her enough. She’s been an amazing, great support. So, thank you, everybody. I’m really excited.”

A project that took centre stage at one of this year’s largest events was also honoured, as CST Composites won ‘Project of the Year’.

The company saw its “Towreg” masts used on around half the boats competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, an incredible feat.

The event was more than just an awards ceremony; it was a celebration of the dynamic and evolving landscape of Australian manufacturing.

By recognising both established leaders and emerging talents, the Endeavour Awards reinforced a culture of excellence and innovation that will continue to inspire future progress.

It was a night that not only honoured the achievements of today but also set the stage for the continued growth and success of Australia’s manufacturing industry.