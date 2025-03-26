Endeavour Awards special feature: Leader of the year

Since 2014, Geoff Crittenden has served as CEO and executive director of Weld Australia, further cementing his reputation in the engineering industry. Image: Andy Dorman, Dorman Creative

Weld Australia’s Geoff Crittenden was awarded Leader of the Year at the 2024 Endeavour Awards. As a chartered engineer with more than 30 years of experience, he has made contributions across multiple industries, including engineering, consulting, healthcare, and not-for-profit sectors.

His career spans leadership roles in some of Australia’s top organisations, and he is known for his ability to lead multidisciplinary teams through complex environments. As a strategic thinker, Crittenden has driven growth and success with long-term business strategies that have left a lasting impact.

Starting his career as an engineer in the British Army, Crittenden served there for more than 15 years. Following his decision to immigrate to Australia, Geoff took on his first civilian role as CEO of the Association of Consulting Engineers.

He later held senior positions with Transfield Worley, Cynergy Group, and the Risk Management Institute. Since 2014, Geoff has served as CEO and executive director of Weld Australia, further cementing his reputation in the engineering industry.

Empowering local industry growth

Established in 1925, Weld Australia is a not-for-profit, membership-based organisation that represents the welding profession in Australia.

“Our members, ranging from individual welding professionals to companies of all sizes, play a vital role in almost every facet of Australian industry,” said Crittenden.

Weld Australia’s team is engaged in several initiatives, such as the implementation of new resources for the MEM training package, the Advanced Manufacturing Schools Outreach Program, upskilling opportunities for Indigenous Australians and prisoners, and the Women in Welding project.

“I’m particularly proud of Weld Australia’s advocacy for domestic renewable energy manufacturing,” added Crittenden.

“Working closely with federal and state governments, we’re ensuring projects are made locally, supporting jobs and quality standards. As cheaper imports threaten Australian manufacturing, our efforts are focused on securing a sustainable future, with renewable energy solutions made by Australians, for Australians, and strengthening our manufacturing sector for generations to come.”

Weld Australia remains dedicated to advocating for its members and is focused on strengthening and expanding key initiatives. The organisation aims to see its Advanced Manufacturing Schools Outreach Program, Indigenous Welding School, and MEM learning resources adopted nationwide.

Weld Australia’s plans focus on revitalising Australia’s manufacturing sector. The goal is to restore manufacturing to its former scale when it accounted for more than 10 per cent of Australia’s GDP.

“With key sectors like defence shipbuilding, renewable energy, and critical minerals growing, Australia needs a robust manufacturing sector to meet these emerging demands,” said Crittenden.

“We aim to strengthen local industry and reverse the trend of offshoring, creating a resilient, domestically driven manufacturing landscape that will support Australia’s future.”

Leadership through collaboration

Crittenden attributed his 2024 Endeavour Awards to the collective effort of his team at Weld Australia, emphasising the importance of collaboration and the role played by his colleagues in achieving success.

“This win highlights our commitment to promoting the critical role that welding plays in building and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in manufacturing,” he said.

“Over the past 50 years, I’ve learned one crucial lesson: it’s not about you; it’s about the people who work with you.”