Endeavour Awards’ Outstanding Startup: Lindo Tube

Image: Lindo

Winner of this year’s Outstanding Startup at the Endeavour Awards, Australian germicidal light manufacturer, Lindo, has had a rapid evolution since its transition from the Gangi Germicidal Systems in 2022. The company was founded to develop products that utilise UV-C and antimicrobial blue light to disinfect and neutralise up to 99.99 per cent of pathogens on surfaces and in the air.

Lindo services an array of industries including healthcare, transport, and defence, and is committed to sustainability processing using no harsh chemicals. The company has supplied industries with offerings that include the Lindo Chamber for product disinfection and the Lindo Light for surface disinfection. Lindo has also seen an array of its innovations supported by research partnerships with institutions like Swinburne University and Eurofins.

Founder and CEO Robert Gangi said these applications of the company’s technology weren’t enough. This shift in mentality left Lindo committed to doing more.

“We started as a company installing our lighting systems into facilities, including aged care homes. We quickly realised that we could do a lot more with our antimicrobial blue light,” said Gangi.

Gangi said this transition required Lindo to problem solve by searching for more potential applications of the company’s antimicrobial blue light.

“We searched healthcare to see what the major issues were and whether or not our tech could assist,” he said.

This dissection of the healthcare industry led Gangi and his colleagues to the serious medical issue of ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP). VAP is a potentially fatal infection that develops within the lung of a patient that has been on a mechanical ventilator for at least 48 hours.

Responding to this issue, Lindo created Lindo Tube, a system targeted at reducing the mortality and morbidity associated with the condition.

“We worked out the cause of the problem and came up with a fairly simple design,” said Gangi.

In what Gangi referred to as his “proudest project of the year,” the solution involves an endotracheal tube that has been engineered together with an antimicrobial blue light. After developing the design, Lindo successfully approached the market this year by signing a milestone agreement with Mayo Clinic in the US to co-develop the device.

“The ability to collaborate with Mayo Clinic has provided our team with a great platform for success,” said Gangi.

This innovation, adaptability and unwillingness to remain comfortable earned Lindo the ‘Outstanding Start-up Award’ at the 2024 Endeavour Awards.

As the audiences’ focus shifted to the companies driving the country’s innovation, Gangi took to the stage to accept the award on the behalf of his team.

“It’s a great recognition for not only myself, but the entire team, including our lead engineer Urbain, and the product design team, Lloyd and Troy. It’s a great reward for effort. The team and I are excited,” said Gangi.

“If my wife was here not looking after my wonderful children, I couldn’t thank her enough. She’s been amazing.”

Unwavering in its commitment to innovation such as that shown by Lindo is BlueRock, the sponsor of the award and a driver of emerging talent in manufacturing. As a purpose-driven advisory firm, the company supports start-ups on their journey to making an impact.

Moving into next year, while Gangi remains focused on Lindo Tube, he said that the company is searching for other potential applications for the antimicrobial blue light. One of these applications surrounds the development of a prolonged field care system for the defence industry.

“We call it the Hudson Bioelectric Bandage. It’s a light emitting pad that can not only reduce infection rates within wounds but also read vitals from a patient,” said Gangi.

Lindo’s rapid evolution and commitment to innovation has positioned the company as a leader in antimicrobial solutions with the potential to transform healthcare and beyond.