Endeavour Awards return in 2026 to celebrate the manufacturers, leaders and innovations shaping Australia’s industrial future, with tickets now on sale for the gala event.

At a time when Australian manufacturing is being asked to do more than ever – lift productivity, build sovereign capability, and compete on a global stage – the Endeavour Awards stand as a powerful reminder of what the sector can achieve when innovation, leadership and collaboration come together.

Presented annually by Manufacturers’ Monthly, the Endeavour Awards have become one of the industry’s most respected celebrations, recognising the individuals and organisations driving progress across Australia’s manufacturing landscape.

With tickets now on sale, the awards return in 2026 for a gala dinner on 13 May at the Westin Brisbane, delivered alongside and in collaboration with Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2026.

More than a black-tie event, the Endeavour Awards offer a rare opportunity for the sector to pause, reflect and celebrate success. Leaders, innovators and emerging talent from across the country gather under one roof to share stories, strengthen networks and acknowledge the achievements shaping Australia’s industrial future.

As Geoff Crittenden, chief executive officer of Weld Australia, puts it, the awards play a vital role in showcasing the real strength of local manufacturing.

“The Endeavour Awards shine a spotlight on what Australian manufacturing does best – solving problems, lifting performance, and delivering world-class outcomes,” Crittenden said. “They recognise the people and businesses who are investing in skills, engineering excellence and advanced capability, and that recognition matters.”

The 2026 awards feature a refreshed suite of categories designed to reflect the increasing breadth and sophistication of Australian manufacturing. While flagship honours such as Manufacturer of the Year and Leader of the Year remain central, additional categories highlight excellence across aerospace, transport, health technology, sustainability, advanced manufacturing and food and beverage manufacturing.

Together, the categories paint a picture of a sector evolving rapidly – embracing automation, digital technologies and higher standards, while continuing to underpin Australia’s economy and national resilience.

According to Crittenden, celebrating these achievements publicly is essential to sustaining momentum.

“Innovation isn’t just about new technology,” he said. “It’s about improving quality, safety and productivity in real industrial environments. When we celebrate those improvements, we encourage others across the sector to lift their game as well.”

Now, with finalists soon to be confirmed and anticipation building ahead of the gala dinner, the focus has shifted to ticket sales – inviting manufacturers, engineers, executives and emerging leaders to be part of one of the industry’s most important nights of the year.

For attendees, the evening offers far more than awards alone. It is a chance to connect with peers, meet collaborators, and gain insight into the ideas and approaches shaping Australian manufacturing’s next chapter.

“The Endeavour Awards are a chance to step back, showcase your capability, and be recognised alongside the best in the country,” Crittenden said. “It’s also a great opportunity to see the innovation happening across Australia and to connect with industry leaders who are driving change.”

Sponsor spotlight: Weld Australia

As platinum sponsor of the event and also the prestigious Manufacturer of the Year award, Weld Australia plays a central role in supporting the Endeavour Awards’ mission to recognise excellence and capability across the manufacturing sector.

A not-for-profit, membership-based organisation, Weld Australia is the peak body for welding in Australia and the nation’s representative member of the International Institute of Welding (IIW). For decades, it has worked behind the scenes to lift capability, quality and safety across fabrication and manufacturing – ensuring Australian industry can compete, grow and thrive.

“Our purpose is simple,” Crittenden said. “We exist to lift capability, quality and safety across the entire sector, so Australian fabrication and manufacturing can compete, grow and thrive – both locally and globally.”

Weld Australia supports manufacturers through a combination of training, certification, technical guidance, advocacy and industry collaboration. Its events, forums and working groups bring together engineers, fabricators and decision-makers to share knowledge, tackle real-world challenges and strengthen industry standards.

“Through our events, forums and working groups, you’ll find a community that shares knowledge generously and collaborates to solve real-world challenges,” Crittenden said. “And as the collective voice of the sector, we advocate with governments, standards bodies and major procurers to strengthen local content and build a resilient, sovereign manufacturing base.”

That mission aligns closely with the values celebrated by the Endeavour Awards, which place a strong emphasis on leadership, continuous improvement and innovation grounded in practical outcomes.

“The Endeavour Awards celebrate the same things Weld Australia exists to enable – excellence, capability and continuous improvement,” Crittenden said. “Raising standards, adopting leading-edge technology and investing in skills are the foundations of a strong manufacturing sector, and that alignment is why we’re proud to be involved.”

Crittenden believes the timing could not be more important. Across defence, infrastructure, energy and advanced manufacturing, expectations around quality, traceability and compliance are rising – and Australian manufacturers are responding.

“There are a few developments I find particularly exciting,” he said. “The rapid shift toward advanced manufacturing and automation, including robotics and digital welding technologies, is lifting productivity and consistency. There’s also a growing focus on quality systems, traceability and compliance, driven by tighter standards across major supply chains.”

Equally critical, he said, is the renewed focus on workforce development.

“The push to build a stronger pipeline of skilled workers through modern training and certification pathways is shaping a future where Australian manufacturers can compete globally on capability, not just cost.”

For award finalists and emerging innovators, Crittenden sees the Endeavour Awards as both recognition and encouragement.

“Innovation in manufacturing is never easy, but it’s essential,” he said. “Every improvement you make – in process, quality, technology or workforce skills – strengthens Australia’s ability to compete globally. Back your ideas, keep collaborating with industry, and focus on building capability that lasts.”

With tickets now on sale, the 2026 Endeavour Awards Gala is set to be a defining moment on the manufacturing calendar – a night to celebrate achievement, acknowledge leadership and reinforce the importance of a strong, capable manufacturing sector.

For those considering whether to attend, Crittenden’s message is clear.

“Too often Australian manufacturers underestimate the value of what they’ve achieved,” he said. “The Endeavour Awards are your chance to be part of something bigger – to celebrate success, learn from others, and help shape the future of Australian manufacturing.”

The Endeavour Awards Gala Dinner will be held on 13 May 2026 at the Westin Brisbane, alongside Australian Manufacturing Week. Tickets are now available through the official Endeavour Awards website.