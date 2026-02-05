The Endeavour Awards 2026 is proud to announce the addition of two new platinum sponsors: the Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance and RSM Australia.

This partnership shows a shared commitment to celebrating excellence and driving innovation across Australia’s manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance (MISA) is an industry-owned and industry-led organisation dedicated to equipping Australia’s manufacturing workforce with the skills needed for a modern, innovative and globally competitive future.

The organisation plays a pivotal role in shaping workforce planning, training product development, and fostering strong partnerships between industry, employers, unions and training providers across Australia.

Also joining in 2026 as a platinum sponsor is RSM Australia, a leading provider of assurance, tax, consulting and business advisory services. RSM Australia delivers tailored solutions that help organisations manage risk, optimise performance and drive sustainable growth.

RSM Australia’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and excellence within the Australian manufacturing industry.

“The addition of these sponsors is the perfect fit for the 2026 Awards. The shared passion for industry growth and success will elevate the Awards program by creating more opportunities for connection, relationship building and support for manufacturing businesses and individuals, Molly Hancock – Head of Marketing – Events at Prime Creative Media sayid.

For more information about the Endeavour Awards 2026 and sponsorship opportunities visit the website here.