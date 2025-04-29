EMVision advances pivotal trial rollout in the United States

Image: EMVision

EMVision Medical Devices has provided an important update on its pivotal (validation) clinical trial program.

The Company has successfully shipped an emu™ Brain Scanner to its second US trial site, the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

A site initiation visit and device training session is scheduled to commence in early May, with Mayo Clinic staff set to begin working with EMVision’s groundbreaking portable neurodiagnostic technology.

Meanwhile, the site initiation and training visit at EMVision’s first US trial site – the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) Medical School and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (TMC) – is currently underway.

The rollout at UTHealth represents a major milestone for the Company as it progresses its US-based validation efforts.

Coinciding with these developments, EMVision has been invited to present at the inaugural Novel Treatments for Acute Brain Injury (NABI) conference in Houston.

This invite-only event gathers leaders in neurocritical care research to accelerate innovation in diagnosing and treating acute brain injuries.

EMVision’s presence at the NABI conference highlights the strong clinical interest in its technology and its potential to transform stroke care and time-sensitive neurodiagnostics.

Further US and Australian pivotal (validation) trial sites are expected to be announced and activated shortly as EMVision continues to execute its clinical strategy.

EMVision Medical Devices Limited is an innovative Australian medical technology company pioneering new solutions for non-invasive brain imaging.

The Company’s product pipeline includes portable, affordable, and safe neurodiagnostic devices designed for use at the point-of-care.

EMVision’s vision is to improve the timely diagnosis and treatment of stroke and other medical emergencies.

The Company operates from offices in Sydney and Brisbane. For more information, visit: www.emvisionmedical.com.