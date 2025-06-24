EMO Turns 50: A global stage for metalworking innovation

For EMO’s 2025 event, more than 1,400 exhibitors have already registered, with nearly three-quarters coming from outside Germany. Images: EMO/VDW Germany

The 2025 EMO event in Germany takes place in September, bringing together metalworking and machine tool industry leaders from around the globe.

In 2025, EMO will celebrate its 50th anniversary when the international trade fair for metalworking production technology returns to the Hannover Exhibition Centre from September 22-26. The milestone will also be marked with an EMO World Tour, with presentations in cities like Prague, Paris, and Stockholm.

Under the motto Innovate Manufacturing, for half a century EMO has stood for innovation, internationality, inspiration, and the future of metalworking.

“EMO exists as a platform for dialogue between all the international players in the industry – manufacturers and users,” said executive director of EMO organiser, VDW, Dr. Markus Heering. “The trade fair is unique as visitors can find so much international expertise.

“EMO has become a global institution and a fixed date in the trade fair calendar. It’s far more than just a trade fair. Being present is essential.”

Since 1977, organiser VDW has drawn from its experience in organising exhibitions for the global machine tool and metalworking sectors to ensure the event garners the presence of key figureheads in the industry.

“VDW based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, has represented the interests of the German machine tool industry for more than 130 years,” said Heering. “Machine tools for the metalworking industry represent the key to modern industrial production.”

Heering said EMO Hannover represents the value chain of metalworking, including the global launch of start-up innovations and key technologies from experts in additive manufacturing, automation, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.

“Germany is the most important market in Europe, with most progress in metalworking technology often invented in Germany,” he said. “Start-up companies in the field of production technologies introduce their innovations to establish their companies and find cooperation with new customers or business partners.”

Following the success of the 2023 event, which hosted over 1,800 exhibitors from 45 countries and attracted around 92,000 trade visitors from nearly 140 countries, VDW looks to further establish EMO as a critical platform for innovation and industry insight.

“VDW always has its finger on the pulse on the important topics in the industry to bring international experts to the trade fair and offer them a stage,” said Heering. “Focusing on promoting and expanding the dialogue and the network of exhibitors, visitors and industry experts is also a priority.”

For 2025, more than 1,400 exhibitors have already registered, with nearly three-quarters coming from outside Germany – including from Australia. Heering said these exhibitors will have the opportunity to forge meaningful business connections and partnerships.

“It is not unusual for exhibitors to find cooperation partners for special projects at EMO, or for visitors to find new suppliers with whose help they can drive their business forward,” he said. “EMO organises matchmaking activities that bring together exhibitors and visitors with the same interests.”

For important visitor target groups – like aerospace, medicine and electronics – support is further strengthened by EMO’s promotional services.

“For example, we publish their product and company news on the EMO website, take them over to the EMO newsletter and promote them over the EMO social media channels,” Heering explained. “We built up landing pages where exhibitors can publish their news purposefully.”

A focus on innovation and industry

Despite always reaching the broader metalworking sector, EMO 2025 focuses on automation, digitalisation, AI, and sustainability. According to Heering, these themes further reinforce EMO as a global innovation platform that advances key production trends.

“Industrial production is taking a major step forward thanks to advances in the EMO focus areas, which are already mentioned. These advances can stimulate investments and boost demand for production technology,” he said.

Heering noted that automation will be front and centre in 2025 due to its proven benefits in boosting production efficiency and quality. This presence includes a Cobot Area that focuses closely on automation and collaborative robots and their potential applications.

“Automation solutions represent one of the main drivers for investments and are offered in many different forms by numerous EMO exhibitors,” he said. “They include grippers, machine vision, measuring systems, software, industrial electronics and feed systems.”

In addition to automation, EMO will explore sustainability and circular economy practices with exhibitors presenting solutions that reduce energy and material waste.

“The Sustainability Area at EMO 2025 will be the ideal meeting point to experience solutions for sustainable production,” said Heering. “Exhibitors will provide information on trends in energy efficiency, the integration of regenerative energies, recycling, and lifecycle concepts.”

It’s not just innovation that EMO fosters – the trade fair is also dedicated to skills and workforce development through support measures to ensure that the mechanical engineering industry remains innovative and competitive. This ties into VDW’s Mechanical Engineering Youth Foundation, which promotes vocational careers and youth engagement programs.

“With an eye on the future and young talents, the Mechanical Engineering Youth Foundation plays a decisive role in order to strengthen young specialists for future challenges,” said Heering. “Qualified training is the basis for the success of the industry.”

Heering emphasised that despite the presence of other trade fairs, EMO remains the premier event for showcasing innovation, with exhibitors still timing major developments around its schedule. With global economic uncertainty ongoing, he hopes EMO 2025 will signal a “new dawn” by highlighting the solutions needed to tackle challenges in climate protection, automation, and digitalisation.