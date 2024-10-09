Embracing new technology: The GA FLX dual-speed compressor

Image: Atlas Copco

Unlock flexibility and energy savings with Atlas Copco’s GA FLX dual-speed compressor.

Adopting the latest technology is essential for the seamless operation of any manufacturing business. The new GA FLX dual-speed compressor from Atlas Copco represents a leap forward, offering efficiency and flexibility.

Why compressed air matters

Compressed air is vital across various industries, from inflating balloons and tyres to food processing, pharmaceuticals, and even the production of electronic devices. The right compressor can have a good impact on your operational efficiency and energy costs.

Compressed air is often considered the fourth utility in the industry, following water, electricity, and gas. It’s used in numerous applications, making the selection of the right compressor crucial. Factors like flow (l/s), pressure (bar), and usage (duty cycle) play a significant role in this decision.

The versatility of screw compressors

Screw compressors are popular in industries of all sizes due to their efficiency over traditional piston technology. Atlas Copco offers both fixed-speed and variable-speed options. Fixed-speed compressors are reliable and easy to use, while variable-speed compressors provide energy efficiency and good control functionalities.

Introducing the GA FLX

Imagine having the benefits of both fixed and variable-speed compressors in one unit. The GA FLX is a dual-speed, oil-injected screw compressor that operates at two speeds – Speed 1 for maximum capacity and Speed 2 to reduce energy consumption during unload.

This innovative design reduces transient and blow-off losses and can start under pressure, offering flexible pressure settings without loss of flow. These features can lead to up to 20 per cent energy savings compared to traditional fixed-speed compressors.

Flexibility and efficiency

One of the standout features of the GA FLX is its ability to convert into a variable-speed drive (VSD) compressor with the click of a button. This can achieve up to 50-60 per cent energy savings. After 1000 hours of operation, the GA FLX provides an energy consumption evaluation, helping users calculate the ROI of switching to the VSD option.

A reliable and future-proof solution

With its patented screw element, IE5 efficient motor, and electronic gearbox, the GA FLX offers top-tier performance. Available in the 11-30kW range, it comes with various options and ancillaries to meet a user’s specific needs.

The compressed air industry is moving towards energy efficiency, efficient production, and carbon emissions reduction. The GA FLX is a flexible and reliable solution that can adapt to a company’s current and future compressed air requirements.

Choose the GA FLX for a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable approach to air compressor needs.

