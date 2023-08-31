ELGi modernising compressed air

A new compressed air system featuring two ELGi EG series oil-lubricated screw air compressors has delivered reliability and energy efficiency gains to building products manufacturer Belmont Timber.

Located in Fairfield Sydney, Belmont Timber has been operating since 1951 and is owned and managed by Gary Walker.

The company has developed engineered timber and improved its processes to become one of the pre-eminent timber companies in New South Wales.

Belmont Timber has turned to the ELGi air compressors for its compressed air solution together with ELGi’s partner Pulford Air and Gas.

The challenge for Pulford Air and Gas was finding a way to improve the reliability and efficiency of the compressed air supply for Belmont Timber and it did so by utilising two ELGi EG series oil-lubricated screw air compressors.

What is a rotary screw air compressor?

A rotary screw air compressor is a rotary positive displacement machine, capable of continuous duty cycle and run over a wide range of operating pressures and large flow rate at high efficiencies.

Belmont Timber and the ELGi solution

A reliable supply of compressed air is required to power the machinery used to fabricate the engineered frames and trusses that Belmont Timber manufacture at its 20,000 sqm site in Sydney’s west.

Belmont Timber supplies Trusses, wall frames, floors and building materials to the booming building industry in NSW.

Reliability concerns and increased maintenance requirements of ageing compressed air equipment – along with a noticeable rise in power consumption – led Belmont Timber to call on Pulford Air and Gas, its long-standing compressed air partner and one of ELGi’s authorised partners, for a new compressed air solution.

Gary Walker is the managing director at Belmont timber and spoke about how important reliable compressed air supply is to the team.

“Compressed air is essential to our productivity. In fact, much of our manufacturing process is dependent on a reliable supply of compressed air,” he said.

“Take for example, our nailing guns used in preassembly, if the compressed air pressure is incorrect, the nails will hang out of the timber, requiring additional work to be carried out to secure them into place.”

“We had started to get some issues with the reliability of the ageing compressed air equipment, and it required more maintenance. In addition, we noticed that our power consumption was going up significantly,” Walker said.

How trust and service go together

Walker explained the relationship with Pulford Air and Gas and why that trust saw them go with the ELGi compressed air systems.

“Pulford Air and Gas has been looking after our compressors for a very long time, so we trusted them to present the best solution to meet our requirements,” he said.

“Since installation, the ELGi EG30’s have provided a reliable supply of compressed air and, while we haven’t run the numbers yet, we expect to see energy savings as a result of the upgrade,” Walker said.

The ELGi EG series of oil-lubricated screw air compressors deliver some of the best-in-class energy efficiency.

ELGi’s high-efficiency airends are equipped with in-house eta-V profile rotors, with the 4/5 lobe combination, designed to run at optimum speeds.

This unique design reduces pressure losses, and together with the Oil Separation by Impact Centrifugal action (OSBIC) process, increases efficiencies.

Another positive for the team at Belmont Timber was the warranty that came with the machines.

ELGi’s range of air compressors come with uptime assurance which warrants that the product and the components for the products will perform the function for which they are designed and intended, for the periods of time indicated when used, serviced, and maintained in accordance with ELGi’s instruction and specification.

Ramesh Ponnuswami, executive director of ELGi OSEA spoke about the solutions that were sourced for Belmont Timber.

“Pulford Air and Gas worked with Belmont Timber’s requirements to specify the best compressor solution for optimum energy efficiency and reliability,” he said.

“Aside from delivering energy efficiency gains, the robust EG series compressors also presented a reliable solution that is designed to meet Australian conditions, they are well suited to performing at extreme temperatures, from cold to hot and from dry to extremely humid conditions, ensuring maximum uptime,” Ponnuswami said.

“The EG series is backed by ELGI’s industry-leading warranty, which includes a 10-year warranty on the airend, and a five-year warranty on the compressor package, including the motor, cooler, separator tank, fan motor, and controller.”