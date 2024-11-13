ELGi leads the way with world-class warranty programs in Australia

Image: Elgi Equipment

Dedicated to delivering maximum uptime and superior efficiency to every customer. ELGi Equipments, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers is renowned for having some of the most extensive standard warranty programmes in the industry across its oil-lubricated and oil-free screw air compressor range.

ELGi offers streamlined and extended standard warranty programmes across the range, delivering unparalleled value and service for ELGi customers.

The EG series, oil-lubricated screw air compressors (11 – 250 kW)

10-year warranty on the airend

5-year warranty on the compressor package including motor, cooler, separator tank, fan motor and controller

3 -year on the VFD

The EQ series, oil-lubricated screw air compressors (11 – 45 kW)

5-year warranty on the airend

3-year warranty on the compressor package including motor, cooler, separator tank.

3 -year on the VFD

The EN series, oil-lubricated encapsulated screw air compressors (2.2 – 15 kW)

5-year warranty on the airend

3-year warranty on the compressor package including motor, cooler, separator tank.

3-year on the VFD

The AB series, oil-free screw air compressors (11 – 110 kW)

5-year warranty on the airend

5-year warranty on the compressor package, including motor, water cooler and after cooler, separator tank, fan motor, and controller

3 -year on the VFD

The OF series, oil-free screw air compressors (45 – 450 kW)

4-year warranty on the airend

2-year warranty on the compressor package including main motor, LOP motor, fan motor, intercooler, after cooler, oil cooler, VFD and controller.

When it comes to air compressor accessories, ELGi already offers a 10-year warranty on the filter housing of the AF series downstream filter range and now also provides a 5-year warranty on the Airmate EGRD series of non-cyclic refrigerated dryers, which includes refrigerant compressor, heat exchanger, condenser, fan and controller.

For further information, please visit www.elgi.com.au