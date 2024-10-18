ELGi Equipments: Growing presence in Australia

Image: Elgi

Manufacturers’ Monthly spoke with ELGi Equipments, a leader in air compressors renowned for its innovative, technologically advanced systems that maximise customer productivity while minimising ownership costs.

Air compressor manufacturers ELGi offers a portfolio of more than 400 products and accessories, including a range of compressors tailored to meet the diverse needs of various sectors within the manufacturing industry.

The company has built a strong brand through strategic partnerships with global leaders, product innovation driven by in-house research and engineering, and a customer-centric approach.

“ELGi has always had ambitious aspirations, which are deeply embedded in our company ethos,” said Mark Hollingsworth, managing director at ELGi Australia.

“Our philosophy is centred around delivering superior value, which aligns with our commitment to our customers.

“We focus on developing products with the best lifecycle costs, ensuring that our customers experience the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Founded in 1960 as a producer of air compressors and garage equipment, ELGi has expanded its product range and adapted to shifting market demands.

“We made a strategic decision in 2011 to establish direct presence and grow our footprint in the Australian market.

For 50 years since we’ve been focusing on providing an array of advanced and compressed air systems to our customers,” said Hollingsworth.

“We set up operations in Sydney and have since expanded through key partnerships with dealers and distributors,” explained Hollingsworth.

“Since our direct entry into the market, we acquired a company early on to strengthen our East Coast coverage and have continuously grown our distribution network.

“Many of our distributors have been with us for 13 years, reflecting the quality and market demand for our products.

“We have thousands of satisfied customers and continue to build on that success.”

The company is committed to delivering high-value, high-quality products that meet the needs of its customers.

The service

With more than 400 products in its range, ELGi ensures that there’s always a solution available, no matter the context.

The company does not follow a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, it provides specific products tailored to customer needs, whether it’s a standard fixed-speed compressor or an energy-saving variable frequency drive machine.

ELGi places emphasis on understanding customer requirements, dedicating time to sales training to ensure the right products are selected to meet those demands effectively.

“Our distributors cover a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to food and beverage, and some specialise in sectors like resources, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals,” explained Hollingsworth.

“We’re particularly growing in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, especially with our oil-free product range, which is crucial for these industries.

“While some distributors focus more strongly on certain sectors, ours are equipped to handle all industries.”

Hollingsworth expressed pride in the satisfaction of many ELGi customers with the quality of their products.

“From my visits to customers, it’s clear that they are very satisfied with our products. Initially, some customers felt they were taking a bit of a risk with us, but we’ve always stood by our products,” said Hollingsworth.

“We ensure that spare parts are readily available through our dealers and head office locations, which reassures our customers.

“Once they’ve invested in our compressors, we often see them returning to upgrade or purchase additional units, especially on larger sites.”

Hollingsworth explained that one of the points of difference that ELGi has, is its ability to predict the needs of its customers and look to the future.

“We’re always looking ahead, understanding that the market’s future needs might differ from today’s requirements,” he said.

“We’re not just focused on what customers need now, but also on anticipating what they’ll need in the future, even if they don’t realise it yet.

“That’s why we’re continually developing products that challenge the status quo.”

In 2019, ELGi won the prestigious Deming Prize for its commitment to quality and Total Quality Management (TQM) excellence.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do, driving the reliability of our product offerings and ensuring we meet the needs of our customers – both for today and for the future,” said Hollingsworth.

Future developments

ELGi is on a growth trajectory, continually expanding its global presence and offering a product range that offers innovation and performance.

The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of customers today and anticipate their future requirements – often before customers even realise them.

ELGi is always looking ahead to identify the next solutions that will be essential for its customers.

“People recognise that by offering an industry leading warranty and long-term support for products signals high quality and justifies the investment,” said Hollingsworth.

“ELGi’s commitment to support includes having products and spare parts readily available, as well as providing technician training.

“Both globally and locally, ELGi strives to be ‘always better,’ reflecting its dedication to excellence in the market because when reliability matters most ELGi compressors have you covered.”