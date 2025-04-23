Elextronex expo on in two weeks

Image: Elextronex

Electronex expo – The Electronics Design and Assembly Expo & Conference opens Its doors in just 2 weeks time at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 7 – 8 May.

Co-located with Australian Manufacturing Week trade visitors are able to attend both events on the Wednesday and Thursday. Electronex is a sell out and over one hundred exhibitors will be meeting face to face with key engineers and decision makers to compare the latest technology and products and discuss solutions for hi-tech manufacturing.

Electronex features a wide of range of electronic components, surface mount and inspection equipment, test and measurement and other ancillary products and services. Companies can also discuss their specific requirements with contract manufacturers that can design and produce turnkey solutions for their products. Many companies will be releasing and demonstrating new products and technology at the event. The show attracts designers, engineers, managers, and other decision makers who are involved in designing or manufacturing products that utilise electronics and is the only specialised event for the electronics industry in Australia.

Attend Free Seminars

A series of free seminars will also be held on the show floor with visitors able to attend on the day with no pre-booking required.

Topics include:

Reliability in programmable power supplies.

Affordable Yet Versatile Multifunction 12 in1 Test & Measurement Devices

Harnessing all aspects of Successful Product Development

Handling complexity in PCB manufacturing and assembly.

Compliance and regulatory approval to sell products in AU & globally.

From Edge AI and ADAS to Landing on the Moon and Mars: Unveiling Microchip’s AI-Centric 64-Bit Processors.

Smart AI in conformal coating and dispensing.

Avoiding EMC Issues and Simple Tests you can do yourself

Software-defined test: A more efficient way to automate and validate.

High mix SMT manufacturing.

Leveraging strategic partnerships to transform traditional products into smart innovations.

Advancing edge computing with AMD.

Technology and process capabilities for SMT PCB assembly in Australia.

Building a product test system the right way.

Designing an Electronics Product for Profitable Manufacture in Australia

Visit the show website for times and session details. www.electronex.com.au