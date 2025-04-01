Elexon2Zero: Striving for zero defects

A critical factor in achieving zero defects is managing the supply chain. Image: Elexon Electronics

Elexon Electronics is driving innovation in Australia’s electronics manufacturing, focusing on quality, continuous improvement, and advancements in Industry 4.0.

Founded in 2006 in Brendale, Elexon Electronics is an Australian company renowned for its expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced electronics.

The company has built a reputation for turning ideas into products, offering custom electronic solutions across various industries.

Elexon serves markets ranging from acoustic and ultrasonic monitoring to water quality management and mining. Its expertise spans from developing smart sensors for underground mining to producing commercial products like display controllers for ovens.

Amongst others, Elexon is an important player in livestock management through the design and manufacturing of RFID systems used for animal identification in Australia.

Over the years, Elexon has expanded its reach and capabilities, particularly by setting a strategic direction toward Industry 4.0. This shift led to the establishment of an advanced manufacturing facility to cater to sectors such as medical devices, defence, and aerospace.

Manufacturing capabilities

Elexon Electronics drives its manufacturing capabilities through the principles of Industry 4.0, focusing on controlling product quality by optimising process quality.

“By carefully monitoring and controlling critical process parameters, we consistently achieve high-quality products,” said CEO, Elexon Electronics, Frank Faller.

Elexon has invested in advanced technologies, including integrated inventory management, advanced soldering processes, and next-generation automated optical inspection systems. These systems enable precise inspection to detect component misalignment, missing parts, solder joint defects, polarity issues, solder paste inconsistencies, voids, and internal PCB structural flaws.

“Whenever we find a defect, we automatically go back and fine-tune our processes. Our philosophy is simple: avoid defects rather than detect them and fix them. This is our key motto,” said Faller.

What is Elexon2Zero

Elexon2Zero (E20) is the company’s continuous improvement program, born out of necessity and driven by a relentless pursuit of quality. The program’s roots can be traced back to a fire in August 2023, which destroyed Elexon’s factory and manufacturing equipment.

“After our manufacturing equipment was destroyed, we moved to a new facility, replaced our equipment, and used the opportunity to improve,” said Faller.

“We upgraded from 2D to 3D X-ray, introduced the best optical inspection system, and enhanced machine speed, capacity, and testing capabilities.”

As Elexon returned to production, it became clear that each product run was like a New Product Introduction (NPI) due to the loss of tools and test checks in the fire. This challenge sparked a new vision: to leverage the momentum from the rebuild and establish Elexon as a leader in quality. Drawing inspiration from previous experiences in the automotive industry, where a target of 10 PPM (parts per million) returns was set, Elexon sought to create a similar benchmark.

However, instead of focusing solely on defects, the team opted for a more tangible target: zero rework. This goal aligns directly with the company’s broader objectives of eliminating delays and minimising customer returns. If the initial product quality is high, the risk of defects slipping through is minimised, ensuring that no returns are necessary.

“Elexon2Zero represents a commitment to striving for zero defects, zero delays, and zero returns from customers,” added Faller.

“While some may view this goal as ambitious, it reflects the company’s dedication to continuous improvement.”

Zero defects

Achieving zero defects at Elexon goes beyond production – it involves aligning every part of the business towards a common goal. The process starts with a review of the entire business, from creating the right work environment to ensuring that engineering processes are robust and accurate.

This includes enforcing stringent practices like proper use of ESD clothing and gloves and eliminating distractions like phones at workstations. Product design and supply chain management are also key, ensuring components are available on time to prevent production delays.

A critical factor in achieving zero defects is managing the supply chain. With thousands of components required, ensuring timely availability is vital, as any missing part halts production and disrupts quality.

The company emphasises specific production processes like SMD and final assembly, with tailored solutions for unique product challenges. After each production batch, Elexon conducts reviews to identify quality issues and define corrective actions. By capturing and reviewing these actions, the company continuously improves key metrics such as first-time test pass rates, delivery, and warranty returns.

“Everything starts with quality,” added Faller.

“For business efficiency and profitability, it’s crucial. However, without quality, efficiency becomes rushed and creates more problems. We focused on quality first, and efficiency followed naturally.”

Collaboration and improvement

For manufacturers considering the implementation of E20, focusing on collaboration is essential. Building strong networks with suppliers, customers, and industry partners can help exchange valuable insights.

“It is very important to foster a cultural shift within the organisation – empowering staff to take responsibility for quality, prioritise root cause analysis, and eliminate workarounds,” said Faller.

“We’re even looking into integrating other forms of automation.

“Everyone’s talking about AI, which is challenging in our field, but it’s something we’re exploring. It all comes back to networking – being surrounded by experts who are the best in their fields.”

Manufacturers should also take a holistic approach centred on continuous improvement. This includes investing in team upskilling, strengthening quality management systems, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

By integrating connected equipment, manufacturers can analyse real-time data, identify optimisation opportunities, and leverage AI and smart software to boost productivity and streamline the conversion of design data into machine programs.

DIFOT as the next priority

Elexon Electronics is making progress toward its ambitious goals, with a target to achieve quality improvements by the end of the year.

“The next thing to tackle will be our delivery performance, as short lead times and on-time delivery are our customers’ top priorities,” concluded Faller.

“Once we have our quality and processes right, this will enable us to drastically shorten our lead times, which will be a natural continuation of our program and greatly benefit our customers.”

Industry initiatives

Elexon is a strong advocate for the region’s sustainable growth, the development of our sovereign capabilities, and the independence of Australia from overseas suppliers. Recently, Elexon has played an important role as the industry partner of an initiative called PCB Connect 2025, started by the Regional Development Australia Moreton Bay and Sunshine Coast (RDAMBSC). PCB Connect is an initiative aimed at revitalising Australia’s electronics manufacturing, focusing on establishing the local production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Australia.

The event, held in Modern Bay on the Sunshine Coast on 26 February, brought together key stakeholders – PCB manufacturers, defence industry experts, government representatives, and industry associations – to discuss the potential for setting up a local PCB manufacturing facility.

Frank Faller, as the RDAMBSC board member, is involved in the initiative, advocating for the importance of this capability to strengthen national security, reduce reliance on overseas suppliers and facilitate vital conversations around supply chain resilience and innovation.

The event culminated in a formal communiqué outlining the industry’s needs and next steps, which is now with the federal government.

To know more about Elexon Electronics, meet Frank Faller and the Team at Avalon, Stand POD 31, from 24-28 March 2025, to discuss Industry 4.0 and aerospace/defence manufacturing.