Elexon goes Agile to win Defence jobs

“There is four main pillars which have been critical to our early success to be defence-ready: cyber security uplift, quality and management systems, manufacturing equipment upgrades and team development and upskilling.”

“We made a decision to continue manufacturing because it is our core competency. We see the value of having the engineers sitting next to their product being built,” said Faller.

The successful implementation of environmental management standards ISO 14001 and aerospace quality standards AS 9100D involved Elexon upgrading its physical and cyber security to protect IP – both Elexon’s and that of trusted Defence partners.

Following engagement with the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC), Elexon received government support for its Cyber Security Uplift, ISO 14001 and AS 9100D management standards installations.

To become a valued Defence supplier , Elexon had to make sure its operations exceeded industry standards.

Over the past few years, Elexon has been on a journey to become more prevalent in Australia’s defence space. Frank Faller, Elexon CEO, explained that instead of taking manufacturing offshore, government support helped to significantly increase Elexon’s design, prototyping and manufacturing capability, with a strong focus on Industry 4.0 interconnectedness.

The leading difference for Elexon is its ability to design, engineer, prototype, test and manufacture complex electronics in-house, from high-precision custom PCB board assembly to software and final assembly.

Over the past 16 years, Elexon Electronics has pioneered various highly innovative and commercially successful products for a range of industries such as mining, pathology, automotive and recently defence.

Having amassed an impressive career in electronics manufacturing, working with Siemens and Bosch previously, Faller knows all too well that you need quality people to make the technology tick. Faller has brought his own expertise in lean and agile transformation of processes to push the limits of Elexon’s standards and processes.

“When I started at Elexon after working at large organisations, I was really impressed that the company lived and breathed quality,” he noted.

“10 years ago, this small business implemented serial number tracking on all its products, not because it was a customer requirement, but because it was recognised as the way to capture product lifecycle data and continuously improve.”

With the first three ‘pillars’ of Elexon’s defence-readiness plan in place, the company is working tirelessly on upskilling its team. Faller explained that the company now has the ‘toys’ like amazing traceability software systems well and truly established, so it is focused on finding better methods to best utilise its access to powerful technology.

“All this wouldn’t work without having a highly skilled, motivated team – I think upskilling also always helps to motivate the team,” Faller said.

“We are implementing Lean manufacturing principles and applying an agile approach. Project management is another crucial factor when it comes to Defence.”

Elexon recently received government funding through the Skilling Australia’s Defence Industry Grants (SADI) program aimed to support upskilling of its staff in preparation for more large-scale defence projects. The SADI program gives grants to businesses over three years to help develop defence sector skills and human resources practices and training plans, reducing barriers for SMEs.

Alex Teoh has jumped on board to be an instrumental part of Elexon’s progress. Teoh – who started his career as an industrial engineer – has decades of experience as an Improvement Intervention consultant in Lean and Agile transformation, business improvement and operational excellent implementation initiatives for SME and organisations globally.

Teoh teaches and coaches world class operational excellence practices, performance measurement, continuous improvement programs for all businesses, non-profit organisations and government agencies. As a certified Shingo Institute facilitator, he actively teaches principle based improvement and culture transformation through Shingo Model.

From April last year, Teoh officially started working with Elexon, beginning with simple onboarding sessions with staff and the management team. He explained that the process of upskilling must happen before implementation.

“In the early phase, it’s important to establish a baseline of training,” he said. “We trained four Elexon members on green belt programs while the rest of the staff were trained at a white belt level. This lays the foundations for future work because everyone speaks the same language and has some initial experience of making small-step improvement.”

From August, Elexon engaged with Teoh in the “real stuff” – running diagnostics, value stream mapping (VSM) workshops and identifying the changes needed for major projects. From the start of this year, Elexon has moved to a third phase, what Teoh labels as “implementation support.”

“Implementation support is what we do really well compared to others – providing actual onsite support to ensure the right outcomes are being achieved,” Teoh said.

“Other programs I’ve seen are like a driving school which teaches road rules but then asks people to go on a highway the first time they’re behind the wheel.”

One practical example of Elexon’s continuous improvement is its visual management systems – the business is in need of a communication system which can digest information changing very quickly. Teoh implemented an agile operating system with scrum board to be used across all departments as a project management tool to help visualise backlog items and work progress.

“The scrum board helps to prioritise tasks clearly and help inter-department communications,” he noted. “Everyone becomes aware of what is important on the site so there’s no confusion about the priorities.”

Frank Faller explained how Teoh has helped Elexon become more efficient, noticing the meetings the company conducts are a lot more productive and efficient now.

“It’s from management meetings to individual department meetings, to have the agile methodology is really a common theme for us,” Faller said. “We’re also seeing how people have adopted the methodology. Alex has planted the seed and put lots of water in and now it’s growing. The scrumboard is an example of an initiative leading to really good results.”

Elexon takes a Lean manufacturing approach, but applies it across its entire business, not just manufacturing operations.

“It really comes down to the entire team. We invest heavily in building up our team to have a strong foundation of communication. It’s important to give feedback to everybody in the team so that we are all pulling to the same direction. We separate the need for short term actions and long-term visions – both are critical to be on the same page about,” he said.

Faller laid out Elexon’s ambitions for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. Elexon has IP which will be extremely useful for Defence projects, so the company is looking to build on its pedigree to make the most of this.

“Our objective is specifically in defence to become really a trusted, reliable partner in the Defence sector, starting in the manufacturing sector,” he added. “We want to prove that we are a major Defence player, which will open the door for us to develop products which are needed in the Defence market.

“We would like to become part of the global supply chain for some of these primes, meaning we will serve the export as well as the Australian market.

“You can only achieve this sort of growth if you always deliver on what you promise in terms of time and quality. This is why we need our lean processes and project management in place to deal with situations changing quickly.”