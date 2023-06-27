Electronex in Melbourne attracts a record attendance

The recent Electronex – Electronics Design and Assembly Expo and SMCBA Conference that was held from 10-11 May at the MCEC was an outstanding success with a significant increase in attendance and a sold-out Exhibition Hall.

It was co-located with Australian Manufacturing Week and many trade visitors took the opportunity to visit both exhibitions over the two days.

Trade exhibitions in general around Australia have been reporting excellent attendances with visitors welcoming the return of face to face to face discussions with major industry suppliers after the Covid-19 disruptions.

The Expo and Conference attracted 1920 trade visitors and delegates and over 100 companies were represented on 78 exhibition stands. Over 300 exhibitor staff also welcomed the opportunity to network and do business with industry colleagues as Electronex provides an important focal point for Australian industry.

A post-show visitor survey also reinforced the quality of decision makers that attended with 75 per cent directly involved in purchasing, specifying or recommending products, 88 per cent discovered new companies, 85 per cent discovered new products and 96 per cent said a dedicated show such as Electronex was beneficial to their industry.

The exhibition will be held in Sydney in 2024 at Rosehill Gardens Event Centre from 19 – 20 June.

Following the success of the Melbourne Expo many exhibitors have already requested space for 2024.

For further information visit the Electronex website here or contact show organiser AEE on 03 9676 2133.