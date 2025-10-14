Following the success of the Melbourne Electronex – Electronics Design and Assembly Expoheld in May, the launch of Electronex 2026 Sydney has generated a strong response, with over 85 per cent of exhibition space already booked.

The 2026 Expo will take place at Rosehill Gardens Event Centre, Sydney, from 3–4 June 2026, in conjunction with the annual SMCBA Conference.

The Melbourne show, staged alongside National Manufacturing Week (NMW), attracted a record number of engineers, managers, and senior decision-makers from across the manufacturing and electronics industries. With 85 stands representing more than 100 companies, it was the largest Electronex held to date. More than 250 exhibiting staff also took part in valuable networking opportunities, including the popular Exhibitor Networking Function.

“The turnout for the Melbourne Expo exceeded expectations,” said Noel Gray, Managing Director of organiser AEE. “Visitor numbers were around 15% higher than the 2023 Melbourne event, and exhibitors were delighted with the quality of enquiries. Face-to-face contact remains invaluable for discussing technical requirements and discovering new technologies in this vital high-tech manufacturing sector. Electronex is now in its 14th year and firmly established as Australia’s premier event for the electronics industry.”

Strong Visitor Engagement and Industry Support

The Melbourne Expo drew 1,978 trade visitors from all Australian states and New Zealand, reflecting the show’s national reach. The concurrent Surface Mount and Circuit Board Conference featured a stellar lineup of local and international speakers, offering deep insights into current and emerging technologies.

A post-show visitor survey reinforced the event’s value:

75 per cent of attendees were directly involved in purchasing, specifying, or recommending products

93 per cent discovered new companies

85 per cent discovered new products or technologies

97 per cent said a dedicated event such as Electronex is beneficial to their industry

Notably, 56% were first-time visitors, and many long-term exhibitors reported that it was one of the most successful events they had attended.

Competitions and Technical Highlights

Free on-floor Seminars were also well attended, giving exhibitors a platform to present the latest innovations and solutions. The SMCBA, Australia’s association for electronics design and assembly professionals, with support from IPC International, also conducted the Australian rounds of the IPC Hand Soldering Competition and the inaugural IPC/WHMA Wire Harness Competition on the show floor.

In a closely contested HSC, Tony Cimino from the Australian Centre for Robotics took first place, ahead of Rodney Tacey from Bluefish444. Tony received a JBC B-Iron Soldering Station and an invitation to compete in the World Finals in Munich, Germany. The Wire Harness Competition winner was Sai Praneeth Jasti from Design 2000, with Tony Cimino taking runner-up honours.

Join the Industry at Electronex 2026

With 85% of exhibition space already sold, companies interested in participating in Electronex 2026 Sydney are encouraged to secure their stands early.

For exhibitor enquiries, contact:

AEE – Australasian Exhibitions & Events 03 9676 2133

✉️ info@auexhibitions.com.au