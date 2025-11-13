Ego Pharmaceuticals, an Australian manufacturer of dermatological skincare, proudly celebrates Dr. Jane Oppenheim, Chief Executive Officer and Director, who was named the CEO of the Year at The CEO Magazine Executive of the Year Awards.

The 15th annual awards ceremony, hosted by Larry Emdur at Crown Melbourne, celebrated the best of Australian business leaders across all sectors.

Dr. Oppenheim first secured the competitive Manufacturing category award, before taking home the night’s most prestigious honour, the overall CEO of the Year award, which is reserved for the leader with the highest score across all sectors.

This accolade highlights Dr. Oppenheim’s exceptional leadership, her pivotal role in driving industry innovation, and her unwavering commitment to advancing Australian manufacturing and production standards over more than three decades.