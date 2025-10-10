Ego Pharmaceuticals’ chief executive and director, Dr Jane Oppenheim, has been inducted into the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame’s Honour Roll for Service to Industry, recognising more than three decades of contribution to Australia’s manufacturing sector.

The award celebrates Dr Oppenheim’s leadership in transforming the family-owned skincare manufacturer into a global innovator in dermatological products. Over the past decade, she has overseen an average 12 per cent compound growth in production, alongside the development of Ego’s new global headquarters and distribution centre in Melbourne.

“I am truly honoured by this recognition,” Dr Oppenheim said. “I believe in the power of a robust, high-technology manufacturing industry to create skilled jobs and add value to our community. I am passionate about fostering an environment of innovation and sustainability that benefits not only our company but all of Australia.”

Her leadership has spanned scientific development, product innovation and manufacturing growth, helping expand Ego’s reach to more than 20 countries. Beyond the company, Dr Oppenheim has contributed to national industry bodies, serving on committees with the Australian Self Medication Industry and the Victorian Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Council.

Ego Pharmaceuticals, founded in 1953 by Gerald and Rae Oppenheim, remains a family-owned company specialising in science-backed skincare. The company’s flagship QV Skincare range and other dermatological products are manufactured in its Melbourne facility for global markets.