ECI’s guide to finding the right business management software

Recent global events have drastically shifted not only consumer behaviours and expectations, but how businesses are managing these changes.

Growing preferences for convenience are driving omni-channel shopping experiences while supply chain volatility is placing more pressure on data visibility, and that’s just the beginning.

While these vents have undoubtedly turned many industries upside down, it is important to remind ourselves that disruptions are not unusual.

In fact, any given company can expect a shutdown lasting a month or longer every 3.7 years, according to McKindsey and Company.

