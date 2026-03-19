For a limited time, attendees can secure Early Bird tickets to the Bulk Handling Technical Conference & Expo, guaranteeing their spot at Australia’s only dedicated exhibition and conference for the bulk solids handling industry.

Taking place on 16-17 September at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Bulk Expo brings together professionals from every corner of the bulk handling industry for two days of world-class insights, networking and showcases.

For a limited time only, attendees can grab a full Conference Pass for just $155 AUD – a discount of over 60%. The pass includes two full days on the show floor, access to the Day One Networking Event sponsored by SRO Technology and entry to the Bulk Handling Technical Conference, curated by the Australian Society for Bulk Solids Handling (ASBSH).

Siobhan Rocks, General Manager – Events at Prime Creative Media said offering Early Bird tickets is about providing value for attendees.

“We know budgets are always front of mind,” Rocks said.

“This deal is designed to give people maximum access to Bulk Expo without the usual barriers, so more of the industry can be involved.

“Between the conference, the expo, the networking events and the awards, it’s shaping up to be a brilliant couple of days for the industry.”

The first night of the event will have Networking Drinks sponsored by SRO Technology, giving attendees the chance to connect with peers, suppliers and industry leaders in a relaxed, informal setting. Designed to spark conversation and build meaningful connections, the evening sets the tone for two days of collaboration across the bulk handling industry.

Another major drawcard for industry professionals is the conference program, offering insights from industry experts and ensuring attendees gain actionable knowledge to take back to their teams. The program will cover flow properties, storage design, conveying solutions, dust mitigation, wear challenges, optimisation and real-world case studies.

The event has also received strong backing from the industry, including ASBSH and the International Cargo Handling Co-ordination Association of Australia. Conveyor belt optimisation specialist Belt Wise has also come onboard as a Gold Sponsor.

“If you’ve been thinking about coming along, this is the perfect time to jump in,” Rocks said.

“Demand is expected to be high, making now the best time to lock in a spot at this can’t-miss event.”

Early Bird tickets are now available and won’t last long. Secure your place to join the conversation shaping the future of bulk handling in Australia.

Get tickets before they’re gone: https://bulkhandlingexpo.com.au/attend/