Dry oil-free air setup minimises downtime of pharmaceutical plant

A pharmaceutical company rented an oil-free compressed air setup for the planned maintenance of their compressor room.

When the valves of their compressed air network needed a replacement, this pharmaceutical supplier of glass tubing for the packaging industry planned a general maintenance of their compressor room at the same time. To minimise the plant’s downtime, a temporary installation was mandatory. This allowed maintenance work to be carried out within the same day, ensuring there was no production loss.

Careful preparation of the setup was essential; therefore, the team designed a dry oil-free air temporary setup. Two PTS 1600 compressors (at 10.3 barg and a maximum capacity of 45.7 m³/min) combined with two desiccant dryers (47m³, pressure dew point down to -70°C) and matching accessories made sure the entire plant could continue with their production. Because zero oil means zero risk of damaged or unsafe products, and zero risk of losses or operational downtime.

Contamination-free, guaranteed!

For critical applications, industries such as pharmaceuticals often prefer 100 per cent pure air that keeps your production processes and product 100 per cent safe. Atlas Copco Rental’s oil-free air compressors meet the strictest standards at every pressure level. That is how the company can guarantee greater productivity, more efficient processes and less waste.

