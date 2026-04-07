DroneShield has unveiled its Q2 2026 software release, introducing a suite of coordinated updates across its counter-unmanned systems (CUxS) platforms as global drone threats continue to scale.

The release spans RF sensing, artificial intelligence, the ATAK-CIV plugin and command-and-control (C2) systems, with the company emphasising a singular focus – enabling operators to make faster, more confident decisions in increasingly complex and contested airspace environments.

At the centre of the update is a new identity and prioritisation framework aimed at reducing cognitive load in high-tempo scenarios. Drones can now be automatically classified as Friendly, Neutral, Hostile or Unknown using serial-number-based identification and Remote ID inputs. These classifications are applied at the sensor level and carried through to ATAK-CIV and C2 platforms, ensuring consistency across systems.

This is coupled with new emitter prioritisation, designed to surface the most relevant threats while suppressing low-value or background signals. The result, DroneShield says, is a clearer operational picture that supports faster interpretation and response.

A key component of the release is the relaunch of the company’s ATAK-CIV plugin as RfLink, a reengineered system designed to deliver shared real-time RF awareness across distributed teams. RfLink enables real-time RF detection visualisation within ATAK-CIV, alongside line-of-bearing rendering and enhanced Cursor-on-Target data sharing.

The system also ensures that identity tagging and classification rules are consistently propagated, even allowing ATAK-CIV users to receive data without installing the plugin. Additional features, including Wi-Fi filtering and improved overlay management, aim to reduce visual clutter and improve focus on genuine threats.

DroneShield said the redesigned plugin enables teams to operate from a single, aligned view of the RF environment, improving coordination and reducing miscommunication across dispersed units.

Further enhancements have been made to embedded systems, including RfDeviceManager and RfAI software, with updates focused on usability and detection intelligence. A redesigned interface provides persistent visibility of detection and disruption data, while alignment with DroneSentry-C2 reduces training requirements across the platform ecosystem.

The updates also include an expanded RfAI emitter library, improved Remote ID performance and emitter prioritisation, as well as disruption power control by frequency band. These capabilities are intended to support precise and compliant responses, particularly in urban or regulated environments.

DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 platforms – including Tactical and Enterprise variants – have also been upgraded, with new features aimed at improving deployment flexibility and airspace clarity. Operators can now use offline MBTiles maps, enabling full functionality in disconnected or bandwidth-limited environments such as remote or expeditionary operations.

The release also introduces fixed-wing drone classification across VisionAI and SensorFusionAI, reflecting the growing role of longer-range platforms in both military and asymmetric threat contexts.

Additional updates include expanded support for radar and third-party sensors, improved navigation features, enhanced SMS alert formatting and Microsoft single sign-on integration.

The Q2 2026 software release is now available across DroneShield’s sensors, effectors and DroneSentry layered defence systems, with support for Android 10+ and ATAK CIV 5.6+ environments.