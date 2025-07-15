DroneShield to triple local capacity with $13 million investment

Image: Droneshield

DroneShield is making a major $13 million investment to expand its Australian research and production capacity, as global demand for counter-drone technologies reaches record levels.

The ASX-listed company will open a new 3,000sqm production facility in Alexandria, Sydney, by December 2025, tripling its current floorspace. It will also expand its headquarters’ R&D area by 2,500sqm, lifting its total annual production capacity to $900 million by mid-2026.

Combined with contract manufacturing plans in Europe and the US, DroneShield expects to reach a total annual capacity of $2.4 billion by the end of 2026.

The announcement follows a string of major international contracts, including a $61.6 million deal in Europe—the largest in the company’s history—a $9.7 million order from Latin America, and an $11.7 million contract with Five Eyes.

“In response to rising threats and multiple wars taking place across the globe, Australia’s allies are increasing investment in modern defence capabilities,” said CEO Oleg Vornik. “We are stepping up to meet this demand by investing in state-of-the-art facilities here and abroad, and in sovereign Australian skills development.”

The new Alexandria facility will include in-house testing, production and warehousing capabilities. The current production floor will be repurposed for R&D, creating a total research space of 5,530sqm.

DroneShield is also planning to establish a European Centre of Excellence to support regional defence programs such as the €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan / Readiness 2030.