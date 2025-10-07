DroneShield Limited has announced a $13 million investment over three years to establish a counter-drone research and development (R&D) facility in Adelaide, South Australia. The expansion will create around 20 high-skilled engineering roles focused on radiofrequency (RF) electronics, electronic warfare (EW), and systems integration.

The new facility will be led by Jeff Wotiuk, a former Lockheed Martin Australia defence engineering leader with over two decades of experience in RF design, EW, and complex systems integration. Wotiuk has held senior engineering roles across major defence programs, contributing to advanced radar and communications technologies. His expertise will guide the technical direction of DroneShield’s Adelaide R&D operations.

Chief Executive Oleg Vornik said the move was strategically important. “South Australia is recognised as a national leader in defence and space industries, with Adelaide home to a highly skilled and experienced workforce,” he said. “Establishing our first R&D office outside our Sydney headquarters is a strategic move that supports DroneShield’s mission to deliver world-leading counter-drone and EW solutions. DroneShield’s growth to 400 employees globally – with the majority being engineers – reflects our commitment to deep technical capability and delivery.”

Chief Product and Technology Officer Angus Bean added, “Our new facility is critical to accelerating the development of next-generation counter-drone and EW technologies while expanding our engineering footprint to support global customers.”

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, welcomed the investment. “South Australia is the Defence State, and has been recognised by the Business Council as the best place in the country to do business,” he said. “We welcome DroneShield conducting research and development here in Adelaide, creating 20 highly skilled engineering roles. As a Government, we focus on growing our R&D ecosystem, which has the capacity to build our economic complexity and prosperity.”

DroneShield’s South Australian expansion complements its ongoing global growth, including manufacturing initiatives in Sydney, Europe, and the US. The company has also recently surpassed 400 employees worldwide, nearly doubling its team in the past year, with approximately 300 software and hardware engineers.