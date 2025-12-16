DroneShield has announced it has received a contract for $49.6 million from an in-region European reseller that is contractually required to distribute the products to a European military end-customer.

The contract is for handheld counter-drone systems, associated accessories, and software updates.

DroneShield has a large portion of this stock on-the-shelf and expects to complete all deliveries in Q1 2026.

Cash payments are also expected to be fully received in Q1 2026. No additional material conditions need to be satisfied.

DroneShield is an Australian company specialising in counter-drone technology, providing solutions to detect, track, and mitigate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats.

Their products are used by defence, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and commercial sectors to protect against malicious or unauthorized drone activity.

The company combines radar, radio frequency, acoustic, and AI technologies to deliver integrated drone security systems worldwide.