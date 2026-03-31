Australian counter-drone technology firm DroneShield and defence technology company Origin Robotics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on advanced defence and security projects.

The agreement formalises a partnership between the two companies, which bring complementary, battle-proven capabilities to the market.

DroneShield contributes its advanced detection, electronic warfare, and sensor fusion systems, while Origin Robotics provides interceptor-focused autonomous platforms designed for rapid deployment. Its BLAZE platform, already in service with several European governments, will feature in joint projects.

Under the MOU, the companies aim to create a structured framework for cooperation that addresses emerging counter unmanned aerial system requirements.

This includes integrating DroneShield’s SensorFusionAI and DroneSentry-C2 command-and-control technologies with Origin Robotics’ interceptor platforms, enabling operators to detect, track and neutralise drone threats more effectively.

The collaboration comes as long-range, low-cost kamikaze drones such as Shaheds become more widely used, prompting interest in interceptor drones as part of layered counter-UAS systems.

Angus Bean, chief product officer at DroneShield, said the partnership positioned both firms to expand on global counter-UAS initiatives.

“Counter-UAS has entered a phase where accuracy, speed and scalability are non-negotiable. Our sensor fusion capability delivers world-leading quality track data and allows operators to continuously strengthen drone detection. By partnering with Origin, we are creating a pathway that directly addresses the need to defeat Shahed-type threats, providing operators with a mature, affordable and operationally credible approach as part of a truly layered sensor and effector solution,” he said.

Agris Kipurs, CEO of Origin Robotics, said the alliance created strong potential for future capability development.

“Our autonomous interceptor platforms are built for the realities of modern conflict, where traditional systems can struggle to respond quickly or cost-effectively. Partnering with DroneShield allows us to combine best-in-class detection with real-time interception, creating a more responsive and scalable approach to counter-UAS operations,” he said.

With Europe, the Middle East and the United States investing heavily in resilient counter-UAS capabilities, the MOU positions both companies to jointly pursue new opportunities and provide operators with adaptable, scalable solutions.