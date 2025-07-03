DroneShield lands record $61.6m contract

DroneSentry-X Mk2 vehicle system Image: DroneShield

Sydney-based defence technology company DroneShield has secured its largest-ever contract, with a $61.6 million order from a European military customer via its local reseller.

The deal, comprising three standalone follow-on contracts, is for handheld detection and counter-drone systems and accessories. DroneShield expects full delivery in the third quarter of 2025, with payments to follow in Q3 and Q4.

CEO Oleg Vornik said the order marked a major milestone.

“In succession to the $32.2 million repeat order announced on 14 April 2025 for another customer, DroneShield products are now being purchased in material quantities,” Vornik said.

“The scale and frequency of orders has been increasing as leading military customers are moving from testing hardware to broader rollouts. DroneShield is well placed to meet the increasing demand.”

The company is expanding operations in Europe to support the EU’s €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan / Readiness 2030 initiative. A new European Centre of Excellence will focus on manufacturing, R&D, testing and training – DroneShield’s first production site outside Australia.

The centre will increase the company’s ability to qualify for further regional contracts, particularly those requiring high European content. Currently, Europe represents one of DroneShield’s most active markets, with over A$1.1 billion in active opportunities across 55 programs.

“Establishing a robust European supply chain to support equipment sold in the region will strengthen sovereign capability,” Vornik said.

“Meanwhile, our experienced Australian software development team continues to deliver critical updates addressing emerging threats, both in Ukraine and globally.”