DroneShield Limited has secured a package of six standalone contracts worth $21.7 million for the supply of counter-drone systems to a western military end-customer.

The ASX-listed company said the contracts were awarded by an in-country reseller and cover dismounted counter-drone systems, spare kits and software subscriptions.

All items are available from existing inventories, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2026 and payment anticipated in the second quarter. No additional material conditions need to be satisfied.

The reseller is a wholly owned subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar, global, publicly listed company and is required to distribute the products to the unnamed western military end-customer.

Over the past seven years, prior to this agreement, DroneShield has received 39 contracts from the same reseller totalling more than $17.8 million.

The company stated there are no obligations for any additional contracts from either the reseller or the end-customer.

DroneShield confirmed that it “does not consider the identity of the counterparty/customer to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of DroneShield’s securities”.

It also stated that the announcement “contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the contract on the price or value of DroneShield’s securities and is not misleading by omission”.

The contracts reinforce DroneShield’s ongoing relationship with the reseller and its position in supplying counter-drone capabilities to western defence customers.

The company’s dismounted systems are designed to provide portable protection against unmanned aerial threats, with associated software subscriptions supporting operational capability.

The announcement was approved for release to the ASX by the chairman on behalf of the board.